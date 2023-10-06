Headlines

Cricket

Meet Pakistan's 'Chacha Cricket' who sold his house to watch World Cup in England; Miandad's six changed life

Chacha Cricket proudly boasts of attending over 500 international matches at stadiums across the globe.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 09:53 AM IST

Cricket enthusiasts from India and Pakistan can be found in every nook and cranny of the world, but few fans are as remarkable as Chacha Cricket. Chaudhry Abdul Jalil, a venerable 73-year-old, traverses the globe to lend unwavering support to the Pakistan cricket team.

Having witnessed three generations of players from various nations, Chacha Cricket proudly boasts of attending over 500 international matches at stadiums across the globe.

However, with India hosting the World Cup this time around, Chacha Cricket has emerged as a prominent figure in the headlines.

The Emergence of Chacha Cricket

Chacha Cricket's journey commenced in 1969 when, at the youthful age of 19, he had the privilege of witnessing his inaugural international match at Lahore Stadium. The match pitted Pakistan against England, and little did he fathom that this momentous occasion would lay the foundation for his unwavering dedication to the sport. For over two decades, from 1973 to 1996, he diligently served as an assistant foreman at a water-pumping station in Abu Dhabi, a considerable distance away from the exhilarating world of cricket.

However, destiny had a different path for Chacha Cricket. It was during the 1994 Austral-Asia Cup in Sharjah that he truly left his mark. Clad in his iconic green kurta embellished with corporate logos and armed with his infectious enthusiasm, he captivated the attention of the cricketing world. Chacha Cricket didn't merely cheer; he embodied the very spirit of the game.

In 1996, Chacha Cricket's face became ingrained in the memories of every passionate Pakistani cricket fan. Recognizing his potential, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) extended an offer for him to become the official cheerleader for the national team. PCB Chairman, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah Bukhari, saw in him a devoted fan who could rally the crowd in unwavering support of the team.

Upon returning to Pakistan, Chacha Cricket found himself amidst a changing cricketing landscape. A new government had taken charge, and the PCB's secretary, Waqar Ahmed, displayed little enthusiasm for the concept of a traveling cheerleader. It appeared as though Chacha's dream would be shattered, but his unwavering determination refused to let it fade away.

Miandad's six changed life

In 1986, a match took place between India and Pakistan at Sharjah Stadium. In this match, Javed Miandad hit a six on Chetan Sharma's delivery, leading to Pakistan team's historic victory.

The ball landed where Abdul was sitting. During this time, his chants and playful banter were often showcased on television, which made him the talk of the town. He became quite popular during this period. After that, he started going to the stadium to watch every match.

Sold his house to watch World Cup in England

Chacha cricket sold his house in Sialkot in 1999 to travel to England for the World Cup when the PCB didn't sponsor him and he had no private sponsors to help him out.

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Chacha cricket stated, "I was once known to the world as Chacha Cricket, but unfortunately, I fell victim to the political turmoil in Pakistan. In 1998, when Waqar Ahmed assumed the position of PCB Chief upon returning home with the Pakistan cricket team, I faced a devastating blow. They denied me the opportunity to accompany the team to the highly anticipated 1999 World Cup in England. Determined to make my dream come true, I decided to take matters into my own hands".

"I gathered all the photographs I had taken in various stadiums across the globe and headed to the England Embassy. There, I met with an officer who, thankfully, approved my visa application. It was a small victory, but it came with its own set of challenges," he added.

"Although I had successfully obtained the visa, I found myself facing a financial hurdle. I had no means to afford the journey to England. In a desperate attempt to raise funds, I made the difficult decision to sell my house in Sialkot for 15 lakh Pakistani rupees. Little did I know that today, its value has skyrocketed to a staggering Rs 7 crore.

It was a bittersweet sacrifice, but my determination to support my country on the international stage outweighed any material possessions. Since our country celebrated its 50th year of independence in 1997, I have proudly donned clothes adorned with the colors of the Pakistani flag," he concluded.

A Life Devoted to Cricket

Chacha Cricket is not merely an icon; he is a profound symbol of unwavering devotion. He made the courageous decision to abandon a comfortable job in the UAE to pursue his lifelong dream of passionately cheering for Pakistan. In a remarkable display of dedication, he even went to the extent of selling his own house just to witness his beloved country's matches. His profound love for the game transcends all limits, and his unwavering loyalty to the men in green is truly unparalleled.

