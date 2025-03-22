Abbas Afridi, Pakistan fast bowler and the nephew of former pacer Umar Gul, is currently trending high on social media for his stint during the T20 match against New Zealand. Check out in details about him.

Abbas Afridi, young Pakistani fast bowler, is making a name for himself in international cricket. He is quickly becoming a key player for his side, with his impressive skills and consistent performances. However, he made headlines on social media for his hilarious misfield at long-off during the ongoing T20 series against New Zealand. So, let us take a quick look at Abbas Afridi and his international record so far.

Who is Abbas Afridi?

Born on April 5, 2001, in Pakistan's Peshawar, Muhammad Abbas Afridi made his international debut for the Pakistan national side last year in January. Not many know that he is the nephew of former Pak pacer Umar Gul. In the 19 T20I he played so far, Afridi took 32 wickets with an average of 14.78.

Apart from international cricket, Abbas Afridi joined the Pakistan Super League (PSL)'s Karachi Kings in the 2021 edition. In the 2023 PSL, he was the leading wicket-taker.

Not only PSL, he also represented Montreal Tigers in the 2023 Global T20 Canada and shot to fame after he took a hat-trick against the Vancouver Knights.

Abbas Afridi's recent fielding mess

In the third T20I against the Blackcaps, the Kiwis were cruising with 175 runs with three overs remaining. It was Shaheen Afridi, who was bowling his final over, Blackcaps' Michael Bracewell placed a decent shot to the long-off, which was hardly a single or two runs but went on to be a boundary, courtesy of Abbas Afridi's fielding mess. Several videos of his mis-field are all over social media, wherein netizens are trolling him for his talent and accusing him of nepotism.