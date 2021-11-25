Meet New Zealand debutant Rachin Ravindra, who is named after Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid

After featuring in the first of the three-match T20I series against India last week, the all-rounder Rachin Ravindra made his Test debut for New Zealand against India in Kanpur on Thursday, November 25. Rachin Ravindra became the 282nd cricketer to play Test cricket for New Zealand and will be the fifth bowling option for the visitors in the first Test match.

With the ball first in Kanpur after a toss win for India. Welcome to Test cricket Rachin Ravindra! The young @cricketwgtninc star is Test cap #282. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @skysportnz and @SENZ_Radio. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/irtqHePaoP — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 25, 2021

Team India who are playing under the guidance of new coach Rahul Dravid will be happy to know that the BlackCaps cricketer has a part of his name in it. Apparently, the name is the mixture of 'Ra' of Rahul and 'chin' of legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Ravindra, who hails from New Zealand's capital city of Wellington, was born to Indian parents Ravi Krishnamurthy and Deepa Krishnamurthy.

The lad has played for New Zealand in the 2016 U19 World Cup and the 2018 U19 Cricket World Cup. He also played in India during his off-seasons.

He made his List A debut against Pakistan and it was in November 2020, he was named in the New Zealand A cricket team for practice matches. He was also a part of the Kiwi squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June against India in England.

As for his international debut, it was against Bangladesh in September 2021 in a five-match T20I series, in which New Zealand eventually lost 2-3.