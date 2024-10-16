While Alastair Cook and AB de Villiers are well-known for their impressive stats and records, Neetu David may not be as familiar to many.

The International Cricket Council has recently welcomed three new members into the prestigious ICC Hall of Fame. Among them are former England opener Alastair Cook, South Africa’s dynamic AB de Villiers, and India’s legendary spinner Neetu David.

While Alastair Cook and AB de Villiers are well-known for their impressive stats and records, Neetu David may not be as familiar to many. Let's delve into the career and accomplishments of this remarkable woman cricketer.

Neetu David, a former left-arm spinner, represented India and Railways in professional cricket. Born on September 01, 1977, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, she played 10 Tests and 97 ODIs for the Women in Blue between 1995 and 2008, claiming 41 and 141 wickets in the respective formats.

Known for her guile and spin variations, Neetu David troubled many batters during her playing days. She belonged to the traditional school of spinners, relying on flight and subtle variations to outsmart her opponents.

One of her notable achievements was being the first Indian female cricketer to surpass 100 ODI wickets. After initially retiring in June 2006, she made a comeback in early 2008 to play in the 2008 Asia Cup. Her final international match was an ODI against England at Arundel on September 07, 2008.

Currently, Neetu David serves as the chairperson of the national selection committee for India’s senior women’s cricket team. She is only the second Indian woman cricketer to be honored in the ICC Hall of Fame, following Diana Edulji.

Neetu David joins a prestigious list of Indian cricketing legends in the ICC Hall of Fame, including Sunil Gavaskar, Bishan Singh Bedi, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, and Vinoo Mankad.

