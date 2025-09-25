Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Meet Narayan Jagadeesan, domestic cricket maestro and world record holder, replacing Rishabh Pant in India’s Test squad vs West Indies

Jagadeesan’s playing style combines aggressive scoring with a high strike rate and dependable wicketkeeping, making him a promising asset for India’s future in international cricket.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 07:33 PM IST

Meet Narayan Jagadeesan, domestic cricket maestro and world record holder, replacing Rishabh Pant in India’s Test squad vs West Indies
As India prepares to face the West Indies in a two-match Test series beginning on October 2 in Ahmedabad, the selectors have made an unexpected choice by including Narayan Jagadeesan in the squad as a wicketkeeper-batter. The cricketer from Tamil Nadu steps in for the injured Rishabh Pant, who is still on the mend after a lengthy injury absence. Although Jagadeesan may not yet be widely recognized across India, those who closely follow domestic cricket are aware that he has been making a strong case for selection for quite some time.

Who is Narayan Jagadeesan?

Originating from Tamil Nadu, Jagadeesan is a 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batter celebrated for his composed nature and solid technique. He debuted in first-class cricket in 2016 and has progressively advanced through the domestic circuit over recent seasons. While Rishabh Pant is known for his flamboyant style, Jagadeesan’s true strength lies in his consistency—an attribute that selectors highly value in the longer format.

In first-class cricket, Jagadeesan has accumulated 3,686 runs in 54 matches, boasting an impressive average of 50.49, which includes 11 centuries and 16 fifties. His highest score of 321 highlights his capability to play lengthy innings—a crucial skill for achieving success in Test cricket.

Although he is currently gaining recognition for his performances in red-ball cricket, Jagadeesan made international headlines in 2022 for a record-breaking innings.

On November 21, 2022, during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh in Bengaluru, Jagadeesan scored 277 runs off just 141 balls, surpassing Rohit Sharma’s world record for the highest individual score in men’s List-A cricket. His innings included 25 fours and 15 sixes, achieving an astonishing strike rate of 196.45, a remarkable accomplishment that catapulted him into the spotlight overnight.

Overall, he has recorded 2,728 runs in List-A cricket from 64 matches, with an average of 46.23, including nine centuries and nine fifties.

Jagadeesan's selection for the Test team is based not only on his historical performance but also on his current form. During the 2024–25 Ranji Trophy, he accumulated 674 runs across eight matches, achieving an average of 56.16, which includes two centuries and five half-centuries. His reliability and composure have attracted the attention of the selectors, particularly given the unavailability of Pant and the inconsistent presence of other candidates such as Ishan Kishan.

