Meet multi-billionaire business tycoon Sanjiv Goenka, the owner of IPL's new Lucknow team

Sanjiv Goenka, the chairman of RPSG Group, is neither new to the Indian Premier League nor the Indian sporting circuit. The younger son of late industrialist Rama Prasad Goenka, Sanjiv Goenka and his RPSG Group were the owners of the two-season franchise Rising Pune Supergiant, which played in the IPL in 2016 and 2017.

The replacement team, along with Gujarat Lions, folded after original IPL members Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals returned to the tournament after a two-year suspension.

Now after a 4-year gap, the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is back and picked up the new franchise to be based in Lucknow after a record winning bid of Rs 7,090 crore.

About the RPSG Group

The RPSG Group is based out of Kolkata and is a multi-crore business conglomerate established back in 2011. The group has interests across sectors from power and energy, manufacturing, and retail to ITES, FMCG, and infrastructure. Some well-known brands part of the group include supermarket chain Spencer’s Retail, music label SaReGaMa India Limited and power utility company Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC).

Who is Sanjiv Goenka?

Not just IPL teams, Sanjiv Goenka is a passionate patron of sports who also co-owns prominent Indian Super League football club ATK-Mohun Bagan, earlier called ATK-Kolkata. Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG Group has also invested in other sports like table tennis where they own RPSG Mavericks Kolkata, the city’s team that participates in India’s top TT competition, the Ultimate Table Tennis league.

When Sanjiv Goenka had to dissolve his first IPL side in Rising Pune Supergiant, he reportedly stated his intention to have a team again in the future whenever opportunity provides itself. That happened in 2021 with the winning bid and the Lucknow franchise. After Goenka’s second IPL stint was confirmed, he reportedly told a sports news website, “It is an initial step and now, we need to build a good team and perform.”

Goenka’s Rising Pune Supergiant had concluded its short stint in the IPL with an excruciating defeat at the hands to eventual champions Mumbai Indians at the 2017 final. His new IPL team will not make its IPL debut in 2022 season, alongside the other winning bid by Irelia Company Pte Ltd - CVC Capital Partners who picked up the Ahmedabad franchise.