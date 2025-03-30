Abbas scored a half-century in his debut match for New Zealand, setting a world record for the fastest half-century on debut.

Muhammad Arslan Abbas, a gifted all-rounder from Lahore, made quite the splash with his international debut at McLean Park in Napier on Saturday. Even though he was up against his home country, Pakistan, while representing the Black Caps in New Zealand, Abbas really shone on the field.

Batting at number six, right after an outstanding century from Mark Chapman and 76 runs from Daryl Mitchell, the 21-year-old etched his name in the record books during his ODI debut. He blasted a half-century in just 24 balls against Pakistan, setting a new record for the fastest half-century on ODI debut by a male player. This remarkable feat broke the previous record held by Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who scored a half-century in 26 balls during his debut against England five years ago.

The moment 21-year-old Muhammad Abbas registered the fastest-ever fifty on ODI debut! Follow LIVE and free in NZ on TVNZ + & DUKE and @SportNationNZ Live scoring | https://t.co/CvmR1mQN5I #NZvPAK #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/6KtLNYbLIh — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 29, 2025

Who is Muhammad Abbas?

Born in November 2003, Muhammad is a left-arm seam bowler with a rich cricketing heritage—his father, Azhar Abbas, was a First-Class cricketer in Pakistan. Azhar played for teams like Peshawar and the Pakistan Railways before relocating to New Zealand in the mid-2000s. He later represented Wellington and Auckland during the latter part of his career and is now the assistant coach for the Wellington Firebirds.

Muhammad got his first call-up to the ODI team when a few of New Zealand's all-rounders were tied up with their IPL commitments. With three fours and three sixes on his debut, he left quite an impression. Muhammad has played 21 First-Class games for Wellington since joining the field in 2023. In those games, he has amassed over 1300 runs, including a best score of 130, and claimed 12 wickets.

Talking about the match, New Zealand batted first and set a total of 344/9 in their 50 overs. Mark Chapman shone with an outstanding 132 runs while Daryl Mitchell added a solid 76 runs to the team's impressive score.

