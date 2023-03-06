Search icon
Meet ‘MSD07’ Kiran Navgire, who idolizes ex-India captain MS Dhoni for this reason

Kiran grabbed everyone’s attention after she hit a stroke-filled half-century against Gujarat Giants on Sunday during a WPL match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

Meet ‘MSD07’ Kiran Navgire, who idolizes ex-India captain MS Dhoni for this reason
Mahendra Singh Dhoni has become the inspiration of many cricketers after he hit the winning six against Sri Lanka in the final of 2011 World Cup in Mumbai. 
For some people, Dhoni’s match-winning six became such a motivation that they started playing cricket just to hit sixes like him. Kiran Navgire is one such name. Kiran grabbed everyone’s attention after she hit a stroke-filled half-century against Gujarat Giants on Sunday during a WPL match.
Kiran, the only Indian to score a 150 run in a T20 match, scored 53 off 43 balls giving UP Warriorz an upper hand before Australian all-rounder Grace Harris smashed 59 off just 26 balls to help Warriorz win the game in the final over.
‘MSD 07’ was seen written on Kiran’s bat and while talking to Jio cinema about the former Indian captain she said, "Watching India win the 2011 men's Cricket World Cup, there was one massive name on the team: Mahendra Singh Dhoni. I started following him in 2011, and I didn't even know that there was something called women's cricket. I watched men's cricket and played with boys in my village and started liking cricket.”


Kiran Navgire has surely picked a lot from the CSK skipper and one can easily comprehend that after looking at her play and hitting sixes during matches.
 “I only ever wanted to play cricket because I dreamt of hitting sixes like Dhoni. A lot changed for our country, and me personally, when MS Dhoni hit that six to win the [2011] World Cup,” Kiran Navgire was later quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

 

