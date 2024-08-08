Meet MS Dhoni’s elder sister, married to former CSK skipper's best friend, works as teacher, convinced Dhoni's dad to..

MS Dhoni, who retired from all forms of cricket except for the IPL in 2020, is one of the richest cricketers in the world. But while MS Dhoni's hard work is the main reason behind his success, one cannot help but also appreciate his sister's contribution to it.

Former Indian cricket skipper and star performer for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL, MS Dhoni, is one of the most celebrated individuals in India. MS Dhoni's contributions to Indian cricket are historical and are sure to serve as an example for generations to come. But many people are unaware of the force behind MS Dhoni's unparalleled success, his sister Jayanti Gupta.

MS Dhoni grew up in a middle-class household as his father worked at a mid-level government job. He never got the courage to dream big, however, his sister Jayanti Gupta, the elder daughter of Pan Singh Dhoni and Devaki Devi, made sure that MS Dhoni followed his passion for cricket, come what may.

It was MS Dhoni's sister Jayanti Gupta who had convinced their father to let MS Dhoni pursue a career in cricket. Jayanti Gupta is said to be 3 to 4 years older than former team India captain MS Dhoni. Since the 'protect your privacy' mantra runs deep in the family, Jayanti Gupta also likes to keep a low profile. Reports state that Jayanti Gupta works as an English teacher in a public school in Ranchi.

Jayanti Gupta is a married woman. She tied the knot with Gautam Gupta, one of MS Dhoni's best friends from Ranchi who also played a significant role during MS Dhoni's days as a state and district player.

