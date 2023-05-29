Meet MS Dhoni's elder brother Narendra Singh Dhoni, know his profession, net worth and other details

Meet MS Dhoni's elder brother Narendra Singh Dhoni, know his profession, net worth

Today (May 29) is an important day for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni as CSK is scheduled to clash with Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The match is significant as this could be the last IPL match for CSK skipper Dhoni.

Born on July 7, 1981, in a middle-class family in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Dhoni started his international cricket career on December, 23, 2004. In this article, we will talk about Dhoni’s elder brother Narendra Singh Dhoni.

Who is Narendra Singh Dhoni?

Narendra Dhoni is MS Dhoni’s bother, who is a decade older than him. Dhoni's elder brother, Narendra Singh Dhoni, is a politician. He had joined Samajwadi Party in 2013. Before joining SP, Narendra Dhoni was with the BJP.

Narendra Dhoni got married on November 21, 2007 and has a son and a daughter. Dhoni’s brother Narendra Singh Dhoni lives in Ranchi and he also spends some time at his native village in Uttarakhand. Narendra Dhoni lead a life of a common man and no information is available about his business and net worth.

Dhoni’s brother Narendra Dhoni had once said in an interview that he shares a good relation with his younger brother. Like Dhoni, Narendra also used to play sports during his school days and represented his school in national school meets too.

Interestingly, Narendra Dhoni was not shown in MS Dhoni’s biopic. According to some reports, MS Dhoni is not on talking terms with his brother due to some family dispute.

"I may be non-existent in the movie because I don't have many contributions in Mahi’s life be it during his childhood, his struggle as a young man, or after he became MSD for the world. The film is about Mahi, not his family," Narendra Singh Dhoni once said asked about his absence in the biopic.

“I am 10 years older than him. By the time he picked up the bat for the first time, I was out of JVM-Shyamali and had also been away from home since 1991. I was in Almora at Kumaon (University) where I completed my higher studies before returning to Ranchi. Although I may have moral contributions in Mahi’s life, showcasing it would have been very difficult in the film,” he added.