Meet most expensive captain of IPL 2024; it's not MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya or Shikhar Dhawan

Article 370 trailer: Yami Gautam heads secret mission to fight terrorism, netizens think Arun Govil is playing PM Modi

Vicky Kaushal injured while shooting intense action sequence on Chhava set

MS Dhoni's new bat sticker before IPL 2024 sparks buzz, know the story behind it

DNA Explainer: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, what does that mean for your home loan EMIs?

Yami Gautam announces pregnancy at Article 370 trailer launch, debuts baby bump with husband Aditya Dhar at event

Article 370 trailer: Yami Gautam heads secret mission to fight terrorism, netizens think Arun Govil is playing PM Modi

Vicky Kaushal injured while shooting intense action sequence on Chhava set

MS Dhoni's new bat sticker before IPL 2024 sparks buzz, know the story behind it

5 negative effects of overtraining at gym

10 animals only found in Rajasthan

Health benefits of mustard oil

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Article 370 trailer: Yami Gautam heads secret mission to fight terrorism, netizens think Arun Govil is playing PM Modi

Yami Gautam announces pregnancy at Article 370 trailer launch, debuts baby bump with husband Aditya Dhar at event

Love Storiyaan trailer: Karan Johar brings tales of six real-life couples who define 'love beyond all odds'

Meet most expensive captain of IPL 2024; it's not MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya or Shikhar Dhawan

The IPL 2024 is likely to start on March 22 and is expected to conclude by May 25.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 03:55 PM IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is just around the corner, and there is not much time left. Ten teams will be participating in IPL 2024. Among these ten teams, there are captains whose salaries are the highest and the lowest. KL Rahul, the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants, will be the most expensive captain in IPL 2024, while the Sunrisers Hyderabad have the cheapest captain. However, the Sunrisers Hyderabad may announce a new captain before the start of IPL 2024. 

Currently, the captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad is Aiden Markram, whose salary is 2.6 crore rupees. Among the captains of IPL 2024, KL Rahul of the Lucknow Super Giants has the highest salary. KL Rahul's salary is 17 crore rupees. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant, the captain of the Delhi Capitals, is in second place. Pant's salary is 16 crore rupees.

Regarding Rishabh Pant's return, Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting has made a statement, but he has also said that if Pant is not ready for captaincy, then David Warner will take charge of the Delhi Capitals. Ponting said that Pant is confident that he will play the entire IPL 2024.

This time, Hardik Pandya will be seen captaining the Mumbai Indians, replacing Rohit Sharma. Hardik was previously the captain of the Gujarat Titans, but he returned to the Mumbai Indians team with an all-cash deal. 

Let's take a look at the salary of the captains of each team.

Lucknow Super Giants - KL Rahul INR 17 crore

Delhi Capitals - Rishabh Pant INR 16 crore

Mumbai Indians - Hardik Pandya INR 15 crore

Rajasthan Royals - Sanju Samson INR 14 crore

Chennai Super Kings - MS Dhoni INR 12 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders - Shreyas Iyer INR 12.25 crore

Punjab Kings - Shikhar Dhawan INR 8.25 crore

Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill INR 8 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Faf du Plessis INR 7 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Aiden Markram INR 2.6 crore

