Meet Manav Suthar, 22-year-old spinner who took 8 wickets vs India D in Duleep Trophy

The left-arm spinner showcased his skill and talent by claiming a remarkable seven-wicket haul during India D’s second innings.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 10:21 PM IST

Meet Manav Suthar, 22-year-old spinner who took 8 wickets vs India D in Duleep Trophy
Courtesy: X
Manav Suthar emerged as the standout performer for the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led India C in their impressive 4-wicket victory over Shreyas Iyer-led India D in the first round of the Duleep Trophy 2024-25 on Saturday. The left-arm spinner showcased his skill and talent by claiming a remarkable seven-wicket haul during India D’s second innings, playing a pivotal role in securing a convincing win for his team.

While Suthar initially struggled to make an impact during India D’s first innings taking only one wicket, he quickly turned the tables during their second innings with a mesmerizing display of spin bowling. He started his onslaught by dismissing Devdutt Padikkal and went on to take the wickets of KS Bharat, Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, and Arshdeep Singh in quick succession, finishing the day with a five-wicket haul and leaving India D struggling at 206/8.

On Day 3, Suthar continued his dominance by claiming the crucial wickets of Axar Patel and Aditya Thakare, ultimately finishing with impressive figures of 7/49 as India D were bowled out for 236 runs. Thanks to Suthar’s exceptional performance, India C were set a target of 233 runs in their second innings.

Captain Gaikwad led the charge with a brilliant 46-run innings, supported by valuable contributions from Aryan Juyal, Rajat Patidar, and Abhishek Porel, as India C successfully chased down the target in just 61 overs to secure a comfortable victory on Day 3.

Who is Manav Suthar?

Manav Suthar, a 22-year-old talented spinner from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, has been making waves in the world of cricket. Representing his state team in domestic cricket, Suthar made his first-class debut for Rajasthan against Andhra in February of last year. His skills have also earned him a spot in the India A and India U-19 teams, as well as a place in the Gujarat Titans (GT) squad in the prestigious Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the IPL 2024 auction, Suthar was signed by Gujarat Titans at his base price of Rs 20 lakh. His IPL debut against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) saw him go wicket-less while conceding 26 runs. Despite this, Suthar has shown promise with 73 wickets in 15 first-class matches, boasting an impressive average of 22.90 and an economy rate of 3, including 4 five-wicket hauls.

With 15 wickets in 8 List A matches, Suthar's best figures stand at 3/32. As he gears up to represent India C in the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2024-25 matches, Suthar aims to solidify his position as a key spinner for Team India in Test matches in the near future.

Also read| 'India ka Babar Azam': KL Rahul brutally trolled after failure in Duleep Trophy

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
