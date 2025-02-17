Check out the international player who once played cricket for Sri Lankan cricket team and was also a part of MS Dhoni's CSK for two seasons is now driving a bus for a living in Australia.

In a surprising career shift, the former cricketer who once played with Mahendra Singh Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings is now driving a bus for a living. We are talking about Sri Lankan cricketer Suraj Randiv, who embarked on a new journey outside the realm of cricket. Suraj also played in the 2011 World Cup and was a part of the national team of Sri Lanka. Soon after leaving cricket, he decided to move to Australia where he lives with his family. He also worked in a temporary role as a net bowler to bowl for Australian cricketers in the nets.

Suraj Randiv's career at a glance

Hewa Kaluhalamullage Suraj Randiv Kaluhalamulla, formerly known as Mohamed Marshuk Mohamed Suraj has played in all the formats of the game. The right-arm spinner began playing for the Sri Lankan national team in 2009 and made his ODI debut against India. He made his Tests and T20I debut in 2010 against India and Zimbabwe respectively.

Randiv was picked by Chennai Super Kings at the 2011 IPL Player Auction and he played for the franchise for two seasons. He was released in 2012 ahead of IPL 5.

In his career, he has played 31 ODIs, 12 Tests, and 7 T20Is and took 42, 36 and 7 wickets respectively. One of the most controversial points in his career came when he bowled to Virendra Sehwag, who was playing on 99 but Randiv over-stepped and bowled a no-ball. Due to this, Sehwag remained not out at 99 and failed to finish his century.

6yrs ago on this day,Hewa Kaluhalamullage Suraj Randiv Kaluhalamulla did this,was hit fr a 6,but I remained 99notout pic.twitter.com/iwhOFdtQNL August 16, 2016

After migrating to Australia, he played at several district-level games. He also worked temporarily as a net bowler for the Australian side at their home test series against India, Border Gavaskar Trophy.

He later took a complete shift in his career and began driving a bus for a France-based international public transport agency named Transdev in Melbourne.