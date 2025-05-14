Ravi Shastri has played for India for a little more than a decade, from 1981 to 1992. He was an all-rounder and an off spinner. He has captained India in Test cricket and coached its national team from 2017 to 2021.

The Indian cricket scene has seen memorable moments in the history of the sport. From One Day International (ODIs) to test matches, T20s and IPL, India has made a difference in every format while its players showing remarkable performance. 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi broke many records and became an IPL star by scoring his fastest century. MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and many more contributed to making the sport alive and most loved among its fans. However, Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket and in 2024 retired from T20.

Test captain to lead India to 100% victory

However, there is one man, a cricket veteran, under whose captaincy India won almost all test matches. He is Ravi Shastri. He played only one test as captain of the team which was in 1988 against West Indies in Chennai. India won the match by 255 runs.

Who is Ravi Shastri?

A former cricketer, Ravi Shastri has played for India for a little more than a decade, from 1981 to 1992. He was an all-rounder and an off spinner. He was born in Mumbai on May 27, 1962. Currently, he is a cricket commentator and expert. Ravi Shastri has made several records besides being the only Test captain to lead India to win all test matches.

Ravi Shastri records

He had scored the longest sixes cricket has ever seen. In 1985, he hit a six which was 112-yard long in Tilak Raj stadium in Baroda. He had prowess in both batting and bowling who took 151 wickets in Test cricket. His impressive score has been making 3,830 runs. As India’s head coach from 2017 to 2021, he led the team to many victories, one of them being a test series win against Australia.

India has maintained a rather impressive feat in cricket as it stays on top in ODIs and T20s. In test cricket it has attained fourth position.