Meet Mallika Sagar, art expert turned trailblazing auctioneer running 2026 Women's Premier League mega auction

Mallika Sagar, an art-auction specialist who began her career at Christie’s, now leads the 2026 Women's Premier League mega auction. Her journey from fine-art rooms to high-pressure cricket auctions highlights her rise as one of the sport’s most influential auctioneers.

The gavel hovers, the room hums with nerves, and Mallika Sagar stands at the center—steady, collected, ready to steer the future of women’s cricket in India. Auctions used to belong to old, echoing art halls, but now the drama has shifted to sports, and Sagar is right at home. She’s no stranger to the spotlight. For years, she owned the art world, working at Christie’s, handling everything from ancient relics to modern wonders. Her sharp instincts, quick wit, and ability to keep a room hooked set her apart.

Funny thing is, no one expected her to become a sports auctioneer. Yet, her talent caught the eye of cricket’s decision-makers. When the Women’s Premier League held its first auction in 2023, Sagar swapped paintings for players. She didn’t just adapt—she owned the room, picking up the ins and outs of player values, retention rules, and the wild energy of franchise bidding like she’d done it all her life. Turns out, a true auctioneer knows how to read a room, no matter what’s up for grabs.

Now, with the WPL 2026 auction coming up, Sagar’s role matters more than ever. The league’s growing fast, luring top talent from around the world. The auction shapes teams and strategies for the whole season. Sagar brings calm, clarity, and just the right touch of drama. She isn’t just calling out numbers—she’s running the show, keeping things fair, open, and genuinely exciting for everyone watching.

She once said, “It’s about understanding the rhythm of the room, whether it’s a painting or a cricketer on the block.” That’s her secret—she brings a little art-world poise to every player auction, raising the stakes and the style.

With the next WPL auction on the horizon, everyone’s watching Sagar. She’s proof that skill, confidence, and a bit of flair can take you anywhere. Under her gavel, women’s cricket is in for another thrilling ride, each bid setting the pulse, one sharp strike at a time.

