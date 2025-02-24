Know more about this Pakistani cricketer who was given the responsibility of coaching and also has a close connection with Dawood Ibrahim.

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has been on the wanted list by Indian authorities since the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts. He is associated with a Pakistan cricketing legend, who has been India's nemesis in the cricketing arena. Javed Miandad is a close relative of terrorist Dawood Ibrahim as the former's son, Junaid, has been married to the latter's daughter Mahrukh since 2005.

The wedding took place in August 2005 and Dawood missed both the wedding and reception, reportedly to avoid being photographed. For the unversed, Dawood is wanted by Indian authorities for the Mumbai blasts of 1993, which took the lives of 250 people in a series of bombings. The terrorist attack is one of the most horrifying incidents in the history of the city.

Even the Pakistani legend has often openly accepted his association with the underworld don, citing it as an honour. The disclosure came to the limelight when during an interview Javed confessed to having known Dawood for a long time and also talked about their first meeting in Dubai.

Not only this, Javed went on to praise Dawood, suggesting that the underworld don has contributed significantly to the Muslim community. ''The things Dawood has done for the Muslim community will be written in golden words,'' he had said.

Miandad is a well-known cricket personality in Pakistan. He was the captain of the Pakistani team when they clinched the 1992 ODI World Cup. He later held various positions in the Pakistan Cricket Board.