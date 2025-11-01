FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

Meet Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa's stylish batter and talented singer-songwriter eyeing her first World Cup title for Proteas

Laura Wolvaardt made her international debut for South Africa at the age of 16 in 2016. Alongside being a leading cricketer as a right-handed opening batter, she is also a gifted singer-songwriter, now aiming to lead South Africa to its first Women's World Cup title.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 08:25 PM IST

Meet Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa's stylish batter and talented singer-songwriter eyeing her first World Cup title for Proteas
The atmosphere is charged with excitement, yet for Laura Wolvaardt, the captain of South Africa, the serene calm of preparation holds the utmost significance. The elegant opening batter, who burst onto the international scene at just 16, now finds herself on the brink of making history, guiding the Proteas into their inaugural Women’s World Cup final.

Wolvaardt embodies a blend of talents. In addition to her flawless cover drives and graceful strokeplay, she is also a gifted singer-songwriter, a creative pursuit that provides a contrasting rhythm to the intense pressures of top-level sport. However, it is with her bat that she is crafting her masterpiece during this tournament.

Her most remarkable display occurred in the semi-final against England, where she delivered a captain's performance for the ages, scoring an astonishing 169 runs off 143 balls—the highest individual score of the tournament—leading South Africa to their greatest World Cup total. This historic innings broke several records, including making her the first captain to hit a century in a World Cup knockout match. Throughout the tournament, she also became the first South African woman to surpass 5,000 ODI runs, solidifying her status as one of the modern greats of the game.

The Proteas' path to the final has been a narrative of redemption and strength. They rebounded from a devastating opening loss to find their stride, with Wolvaardt at the helm. Her 470 runs position her as the tournament's leading run-scorer, showcasing her reliability and knack for turning starts into match-winning performances.

As South Africa gears up to take on India for the prestigious title, all eyes are on their captain. For Wolvaardt, clinching a World Cup trophy represents the pinnacle of her aspirations.

