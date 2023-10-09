Headlines

Meet Kartik Sharma, Virat Kohli's lookalike from Chandigarh, who becomes internet sensation

Kartik Sharma, Virat Kohli's lookalike, has taken the internet by storm.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 05:59 PM IST

In the expansive realm of social media, where doppelgangers of renowned personalities often take the online world by storm, Kartik Sharma, a software engineer hailing from Haryana, has emerged as the latest sensation. His uncanny resemblance to the former Indian cricket captain, Virat Kohli, has left netizens astonished and captivated.

Kartik's remarkable similarity to the cricketing legend has not only garnered considerable attention but has also elevated him to the status of a social media sensation. His journey to fame was even documented in an article by Humans of Bombay, where he shared his experiences of frequently being mistaken for a cricketer.

Despite his newfound fame, Kartik remains down-to-earth. He is quick to clarify that he is not Virat Kohli but a software engineer who happens to bear an uncanny likeness to the cricket icon. As he navigates through the whirlwind of attention, he often finds himself surrounded by people eager to take pictures with him.

While Kartik may not have pursued a career in cricket, his passion for the sport remains unwavering. Virat Kohli, in particular, holds a special place in his heart as his idol. Kartik nurtures a fervent desire to meet Kohli in person someday and convey his admiration for the cricketer.

Videos of Kartik, captured at various locations, depict him being approached by enthusiastic fans eager to snap a selfie with him. The footage, which has gone viral on the internet, has elicited a range of reactions. While many were amused and couldn't discern the difference between the two, some expressed their disapproval on social media. Despite the mixed reactions, Kartik's story continues to intrigue, reaffirming that the world of celebrity lookalikes is undeniably a fascinating one.

