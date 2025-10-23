FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Meet Karanbir Singh, Austria's sensational batter who smashed past Mohammad Rizwan, Suryakumar Yadav to set new T20I world record

Karanbir Singh, the Austria cricketer, has broken a world record, surpassing Mohammad Rizwan and Suryakumar Yadav with a sensational batting performance. The record-breaking knock has made him the talk of international cricket, putting Austria on the global cricket map.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 06:08 PM IST

Karanbir Singh might not be a familiar name in the cricketing arena, but he has now claimed the record for the most runs in T20I cricket within a single calendar year. Karanbir has rewritten the record books, surpassing the previous world record of 1,326 runs set by Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan in 2021. He achieved this remarkable feat during Austria's recent tour of Romania, demonstrating an impressive combination of consistency, power-hitting, and dominance with the bat.

At the start of the tour, Karanbir required 87 runs to break Rizwan's record. In an exhilarating double-header on October 18, he scored 57 runs off just 27 balls in the first match, followed by a brilliant 90 off 46 balls in the second match, which was sufficient to exceed Rizwan's total. However, Karanbir was not finished; the following day, he added another 74 runs in 44 balls and 27 runs in 12 balls, further extending his record to an impressive 1,488 runs for the year.

Throughout the series, Karanbir also hit 19 fours, bringing his yearly total to 127, surpassing Rizwan's previous record by eight. His tally of 122 sixes is particularly noteworthy, nearly double that of the next closest competitor, Suryakumar Yadav, who managed 68 sixes in 2022.

Most runs in a calendar year in men’s T20Is:

Karanbir Singh, Austria - 1488 runs in 32 innings

Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan - 1326 runs in 26 innings

Suryakumar Yadav, India - 1164 runs in 31 innings

The series featured several remarkable performances. During the fourth T20I at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County, Karanbir’s teammate Bilal Zalmai reached the milestone of 1,000 runs in a calendar year, becoming only the fourth cricketer to achieve this accomplishment. Meanwhile, Bahrain’s Fiaz Ahmed is also approaching this milestone, needing just 57 more runs to reach 1,000 for the year.

As Austria’s tour of Romania progresses, Karanbir’s record-breaking achievements and the rise of other prolific run-scorers like Zalmai highlight the exciting growth of talent in associate cricket, reminding fans that remarkable cricketing accomplishments are no longer limited to the traditional powerhouses of the sport.

Also read| Babar Azam returns to Pakistan's T20I squad for South Africa series; Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi miss out

