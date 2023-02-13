Meet Jemimah Rodrigues, the India batter who demolished Pakistan bowlers in IND vs PAK Women’s T20 World Cup match

Jemimah Rodrigues

In a thrilling encounter, India registered a seven-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Sunday (February 12).

Batting first, Pakistan scored 149-4 in their allotted quota of 20 overs. Bismah Maroof (68 not out off 55) and Ayesha Naseem (43 not out off 25) were star performers for Pakistan.

In reply, Jemimah Rodrigues batted superbly to score an unbeaten fifty (53 not out off 38) to help India win the game in 19 overs. Jemimah was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’ for her batting efforts. In this article we will know about Jemimah Rodrigues.

Who is Jemimah Rodrigues?

Born on September 5, 2000, Jemimah Rodrigues is an all-rounder and she once played for Under-17 Maharashtra hockey team too.

Jemimah was awarded with the Jagmohan Dalmiya Award in 2018 for Best Domestic Junior Women's Cricketer by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Jemimah Rodrigues: Early life

Born and brought-up in Mumbai, Jemimah Rodrigues started playing cricket at a very young age. Jemimah’s father Ivan Rodrigues, was a junior coach in her school. Jemimah studied in St. Joseph's Convent High School, Mumbai.

Jemimah Rodrigues: Career

Jemimah Rodrigues made her U-19 debut at the age of 12-and-a-half. Jemimah is the second woman after Smriti Mandhana to hit a double ton in a 50 over cricket match.

Jemimah made her Women's Twenty20 International cricket (WT20I) debut on 13 February 2018 and One Day International cricket (WODI) debut for India Women against Australia Women on 12 March 2018.

Jemimah has played 21 ODI for Team India and scored 394 runs at an average of 19.70.