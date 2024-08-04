Meet Jeffrey Vandersay, wrist-spinner who guided Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in three years

Vandersay took six wickets as Sri Lanka beat India by 32 runs in the second ODI.

Following a thrilling tied game in the first ODI in Colombo, India and Australia faced off in the second match of their three-game series. Sri Lankan spinner Jeffrey Vandersay was called up to the starting lineup to replace the injured leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

Vandersay put on a remarkable performance, making history by becoming the first spinner to take all six of the opposition's first wickets in a One Day cricket match. He ended the game with impressive figures of 6/29 in seven overs, claiming crucial wickets such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Vandersay's breakthrough came when he dismissed the Indian skipper who had been leading a strong 97-run opening partnership in India's pursuit of 241 runs.

Sri Lanka's 32-run victory over India in an ODI was their first since July 2021. Prior to Friday's match, they had lost seven consecutive meetings.

Who is Jeffrey Vandersay?

Jeffrey Vandersay, a 34-year-old Sri Lankan cricketer, hails from Wattala, a suburb in the district of Gampaha in Sri Lanka. Despite having played only 37 matches for his country, Vandersay is widely recognized as a seasoned player in the domestic cricket scene.

Specializing as a leg spinner, Vandersay possesses a wide array of wrist spin variations, including top spin, googly, and slider deliveries. Known for his strategic approach, Vandersay excels in spinning the ball on spin-friendly pitches, particularly in sub-continent conditions.

While Vandersay's primary strength lies in his bowling, he has also showcased his batting skills as a right-handed batter, accumulating over 1000 runs in first-class cricket, with three half-centuries to his name.

Vandersay's journey to international cricket began in 2015 when he earned his first call-up for Sri Lanka during a T20I series against Pakistan. His impressive performance in a practice game against Pakistan led to his selection, and he made his debut in the 1st T20I of the series on July 30, 2015, in Colombo. In his debut match, Vandersay delivered an economical spell, conceding 25 runs in his 4 overs.

Later that year, Vandersay made his ODI debut against New Zealand on December 28 in the 2nd ODI at Christchurch. Notably, his exceptional figures of 6/26 in 7 overs against India in ODIs rank among the top five best bowling spells by a Sri Lankan bowler.

Also read| IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Jeffrey Vandersay takes 6-fer as Sri Lanka beat India by 32 runs, lead series 1-0