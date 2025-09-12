Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

Meet Jatinder Singh, Punjab-born cricketer leading Oman against India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

Singh’s journey has been remarkable, overcoming a serious sciatic nerve injury in 2024 that almost forced him into retirement. Encouraged by his wife and aided by expert rehabilitation in India, he made a strong comeback and was appointed Oman’s captain later that year.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 07:33 PM IST

Meet Jatinder Singh, Punjab-born cricketer leading Oman against India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025
    Jatinder Singh will be the main focus as Oman plays its first Asia Cup game on September 12, 2025, against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. After that, they'll face India in Abu Dhabi on September 19 in the last Group A match. Jatinder has made history by being the first captain of Oman to lead the team in the Asia Cup. While Oman has participated in three T20 World Cups previously, competing in 2016, 2021, and 2024.

    Who is Jatinder Singh?

    Jatinder Singh is a cricketer hailing from Ludhiana who currently serves as the captain of the Oman national team. Born on March 5, 1989, in Punjab, India, he relocated to Oman with his family in 2003. His father, Gurmail Singh, had previously immigrated to work as a carpenter for the Royal Oman Police. Jatinder's cricketing journey began in Oman, where he represented the nation at the Under-19 level during the 2007 ACC Under-19 Elite Cup.

    He made his T20 International debut for Oman in 2015 and transitioned to One Day Internationals in April 2019 when Oman achieved ODI status. As of December 2024, he has participated in 33 ODIs, accumulating 985 runs at an average of 31.77, which includes three centuries and five half-centuries. In T20 Internationals, he has played in 39 matches, scoring 875 runs at an average of 25.73.

    Jatinder's leadership played a crucial role in Oman's qualification for the Asia Cup 2025, marking their first appearance in the tournament. He will lead the team in Group A, where they will face tough competitors such as India, Pakistan, and the UAE. Despite being considered underdogs, Jatinder has stressed a fearless mindset, urging his team to play freely and view matches against test-playing nations as valuable chances to gauge their preparedness.

    Jatinder thought about retiring, but his career got a second wind. He says his wife, Ramandeep Kaur, is the reason he kept going. Her support helped him make a big comeback, like leading Oman to the Asia Cup.

    Jatinder Singh's story—from Ludhiana to captaining Oman in the Asia Cup—shows how dedicated he is and how cricket brings people together from all over. It proves that talent and love for the game can take you anywhere.

    Also read| 'I want him to...': Abhishek Sharma’s father reveals his wish ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash

