Meet Ireland's Jai Moondra, Rajasthan-born pacer set for T20I debut against India

Rajasthan-born fast bowler Jai Moondra is all set to make his T20I debut for Ireland against India, marking a remarkable milestone in his cricketing journey. Here's all you need to know about the promising pacer ahead of his international debut.

Everyone's talking about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi making his debut but there’s another first that’s flying a bit under the radar. Jai Moondra—a fast bowler who was actually born in India—will make his international debut for Ireland in their upcoming T20I series against India. The teams square off in Belfast at The Stormont, playing two games on Friday (June 26) and Sunday (June 28).

Moondra’s 29. He’s just been called into the Ireland squad for this series, which also marks the start of the Loran Tucker era as Ireland’s captain. Ireland’s missing some key quicks—Josh Little, Mark Adair, and Barry McCarthy are all out injured—so it’s a big opportunity for Moondra.

Who is Jai Moondra?

He grew up in Tonk, a small city in Rajasthan, not far from Jaipur. Cricket grabbed him early on—he joined an academy as a kid. He was a top-order batter and bowled spin until he hit 16. That’s when the pace bug got him. But eventually, life steered him in another direction: he moved to Ireland in 2021 for a master’s in electronics and communication.

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He almost left cricket behind. Moondra said he started focusing on academics and fell back to just playing for fun. At college, he bowled medium pace with a tennis ball at first, then switched to leather as part of the college team. He found himself falling in love with fast bowling all over again. After finishing college in 2019, Moondra figured that if he got a corporate job, that would be the end of his cricket ambitions. So he made a call—he quit his pursuit of a regular career to give cricket one last shot.

Once in Ireland, he joined the Leinster Cricket Club in Dublin. He quickly made a mark there, helping them win the Irish Senior Cup in 2023.

Right now, Moondra’s played just one first-class match—last month, in fact, for the Raiders against the Strikers in Dublin. He’s also played six List A games and five T20Is for Leinster, picking up 11 and 10 wickets respectively. And he can handle a bat, too: he scored a half-century in his first-class debut.

He’s a left-arm pacer and is quick to talk about using his angle to trouble right-handers. New ball, he likes to swing it in, aiming for pads and stumps, but he’s not afraid to go wide to find the edge. He wants to stay unpredictable and aggressive, always looking to make batters uncomfortable. Throughout an innings, he mixes his speeds up, throwing in slower balls and cutters to break partnerships. And with the bat, he says he’s adaptable—happy to go after the bowling when needed, or dig in for a long one if the situation calls for it. Flexibility is his watchword.

Asked about his call-up, Moondra’s grateful. Playing international cricket has been the dream, and he’s not taking any of this for granted. He talked about setting his goals but not stressing over the future. He’s all about enjoying each game as it comes—especially now that he’s set to face India. He knows it’s a huge challenge and a special feeling to compete with one of the best teams in the world, and he’s pretty excited to see what unfolds.

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