Meet IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, former BCCI treasurer and brother of Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal (Photo - ANI)

As the IPL 2023 frenzy remains through the roof in India, cricket fans from across the world are tuning in to see the glamorous tournament, which showcases all the star players from the Indian cricket team and global cricket teams, all thanks to the current IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal.

Arun Singh Dhumal was named as the chairman of the Indian Premier League in 2022 and has been the lead decision-maker for all things IPL ever since. With the sixteenth season of the IPL currently going on, here is all you need to know about the IPL chairman.

Who is Arun Singh Dhumal?

IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal is a former educationist, businessman, and current chairman of the glamorous cricket tournament. Arun Dhumal is also the younger brother of Anurag Thakur, who is a part of the Union Cabinet and is the current Minister of Sports.

Arun Dhumal is 46 years old and is the son of noted politician Prem Kumar Dhumal, who was the two-time Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. The current IPL chairman also served as the treasurer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Dhumal started his career in the cricket association by heading the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association and later became the treasurer of the BCCI in 2019. Apart from being the chairman of IPL, he is also the chair of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), which had its first season this year.

Recently, Arun Dhumal opened up about conducting IPL two times a year, calling the second version of it the Mini IPL. He said that Mini IPL is on the cards, and the association is looking at exploring a shorter and more explosive version of the IPL.

The IPL is one of the most watched sporting league events, with a turnover of thousands of crores over the years. The IPL 2023 final will most likely be held on May 28.

READ | IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets