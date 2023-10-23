Headlines

Director Prem Raj Soni aims to create global community of talented individuals with Exchange 4 Talent | Exclusive

Watch: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's electrifying moves in Tiger 3's first song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam break the internet

Virat Kohli can’t be called a finisher like Dhoni and Bevan, Gautam Gambhir explains why

Israel drops bombs near schools, mosques in Gaza to target Hamas; death toll crosses 6000

Meet India's richest cricketer, much richer than Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit Sharma combined, owns India's largest...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Director Prem Raj Soni aims to create global community of talented individuals with Exchange 4 Talent | Exclusive

Watch: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's electrifying moves in Tiger 3's first song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam break the internet

Meet India's richest cricketer, much richer than Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit Sharma combined, owns India's largest...

Muslim Bollywood actors who adopted Hindu screen names

Health benefits of Tulsi seeds

Bollywood actors with most filmfare awards

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

Director Prem Raj Soni aims to create global community of talented individuals with Exchange 4 Talent | Exclusive

Watch: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's electrifying moves in Tiger 3's first song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam break the internet

Bombay High Court rejects ban on Pakistani artistes in India; can Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Atif return to Bollywood now?

HomeCricket

Cricket

Meet India's richest cricketer, much richer than Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit Sharma combined, owns India's largest...

Legendary cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, etc are the richest cricketers in India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

There is no denying the fact that cricket is the biggest sports in India and Indian cricketers are the highest-paid cricketers in the world. Indian cricketers earn huge amount of money as match fees and they also make substantial amount of money by doing advertisements and other things.

Legendary cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, etc are the richest cricketers in India but you would be surprised to know that there’s one cricketer whose net worth is more than the combined net worth of all these cricketers. We are talking about former cricketer Samarjitsingh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad.

Samarjitsingh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad was born on April 25, 1967. He was the only son of Ranjitsinh Pratapsinh Gaekwad and Shubhanginiraje. Samarjitsingh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad studied at The Doon School in Dehradun. He was inclined towards sports from a young age and was the captain of school’s football, tennis and cricket teams. Samarjitsingh was a top-order batsman and played for Barodain Ranji Trophy and represented them in the 1987/88 and 1988/89 seasons. After retiring from cricket, Samarjitsingh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad became the president of the Baroda Cricket Association.

Samarjitsingh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad is reportedly India’s richest cricketer as he has a net worth of more than Rs. 20,000 crores. Samarjitsingh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad has inherited a significant amount of his family’s fortune after reaching a settlement agreement with his uncle. After the demise of his father, Ranjitsinh Pratapsinh Gaekwad, Samarjitsingh was crowned as the Maharaja of Baroda at the Laxmi Vilas Palace in June 2012. Samarjitsingh Gaekwad is also the owner of Laxmi Vilas Palace, which is India’s largest private residence. He also controls temple trusts of 17 major temples in Gujarat and Banaras.

Now, if we compare Samarjitsingh Gaekwad’s net worth with popular Indian cricketers then we will find out that he is much richer than them. For example, Sachin Tendulkar has a net worth of Rs. 1250 crores, Virat Kohli’s net worth is Rs 1050 crores, while MS Dhoni’s wealth is around Rs. 1040 crores.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-NCR: Air quality likely to turn ‘very poor’, Centre invokes measures under GRAP Stage II

Mohammed Shami surpasses Anil Kumble to achieve this milestone in ODI World Cup

Body-builder and fitness influencer Raechelle Chase passes away at 41

Raghav Chadha shares unseen photo with Parineeti Chopra, pens romantic note on her birthday

Gaganyaan mission test flight: 'There has been no anomaly,' says ISRO chief after recovery of crew module

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE