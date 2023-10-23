Meet India's richest cricketer, much richer than Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit Sharma combined, owns India's largest...

Legendary cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, etc are the richest cricketers in India.

There is no denying the fact that cricket is the biggest sports in India and Indian cricketers are the highest-paid cricketers in the world. Indian cricketers earn huge amount of money as match fees and they also make substantial amount of money by doing advertisements and other things.

Legendary cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, etc are the richest cricketers in India but you would be surprised to know that there’s one cricketer whose net worth is more than the combined net worth of all these cricketers. We are talking about former cricketer Samarjitsingh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad.

Samarjitsingh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad was born on April 25, 1967. He was the only son of Ranjitsinh Pratapsinh Gaekwad and Shubhanginiraje. Samarjitsingh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad studied at The Doon School in Dehradun. He was inclined towards sports from a young age and was the captain of school’s football, tennis and cricket teams. Samarjitsingh was a top-order batsman and played for Barodain Ranji Trophy and represented them in the 1987/88 and 1988/89 seasons. After retiring from cricket, Samarjitsingh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad became the president of the Baroda Cricket Association.

Samarjitsingh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad is reportedly India’s richest cricketer as he has a net worth of more than Rs. 20,000 crores. Samarjitsingh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad has inherited a significant amount of his family’s fortune after reaching a settlement agreement with his uncle. After the demise of his father, Ranjitsinh Pratapsinh Gaekwad, Samarjitsingh was crowned as the Maharaja of Baroda at the Laxmi Vilas Palace in June 2012. Samarjitsingh Gaekwad is also the owner of Laxmi Vilas Palace, which is India’s largest private residence. He also controls temple trusts of 17 major temples in Gujarat and Banaras.

Now, if we compare Samarjitsingh Gaekwad’s net worth with popular Indian cricketers then we will find out that he is much richer than them. For example, Sachin Tendulkar has a net worth of Rs. 1250 crores, Virat Kohli’s net worth is Rs 1050 crores, while MS Dhoni’s wealth is around Rs. 1040 crores.