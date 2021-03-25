Meet India's richest cricketer and it's not Virat Kohli or Mahendra Singh Dhoni

We know that Indian cricketers earn huge amount of money and stars like Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and others earn in millions annually but Aryaman Birla, the son of business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla, is the richest Indian cricket player as his father has a massive net worth of Rs 70 thousand crores.

Aryaman was next-in-line to take over Aditya Birla Group but the 23-year-old Birla scion decided to become a cricketer and sweat it out in the field in order to make a name for himself.

It is learnt that Aryaman was inclined towards from an early age and he started training in his childhood to become a professional cricketer. Aryaman Birla's passion for cricket paid off and the left-handed batsman managed to find a place in Madhya Pradesh cricket team for Ranji Trophy.

Talking to Economic Times after his maiden hundred in first class cricket, Aryaman had said, "Someone might say there's pressure because of your name. Of course, there's a legacy that I would love to build on in my own way. But when you're playing you just keep your focus on the ball. It's the 22 yards that counts. It's a great responsibility for me and I would love to take it forward."

Aryaman's father runs Aditya Birla Group and he has a net worth of Rs 70 thousand crores. There is no deying the fact that Aryaman could easily occupy a chair at the Board of Directors table in his father's company and set on course to become the active owner of his father's huge net worth.

Aryaman has currently taken a break from cricket as he is reportedly suffering from anxiety and his focusing on his mental health. He was also a part of the Rajasthan Royals squad in IPL 2018.