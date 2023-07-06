Meet India’s richest cricketer, it’s not Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj, Gavaskar, Kapil

India’s richest cricketer, it’s not Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj, Gavaskar, Kapil

Former India captain Virat Kohli recently grabbed headlines after his net worth crossed Rs 1,000 crore. It would not be wrong to say that Kohli is currently the richest active player in the world.

As an "A+" grade under the BCCI contract, Virat Kohli gets Rs 7 crore annually. Apart from this, the fee per Test match is Rs 15 lakh, ODI is Rs 6 lakh, and Rs 3 lakh per T20 match. Apart from this, Virat Kohli charges Rs 15 crore annually from RCB, the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The net worth of former India opener Sachin Tendulkar is Rs 1,250 crores, while former India skipper MS Dhoni’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 1,040.

But the richest Indian to play cricket ever is Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad. Born on April 25, 1967, Samarjitsinh Gaekwad is a former first-class cricketer. Samarjitsinh Gaekwad is the erstwhile king of Baroda in Gujarat.

Samarjitsinh Gaekwad is the only son of Ranjitsinh Pratapsinh Gaekwad and Shubhanginiraje. He studied at The Doon School in Dehradun.

Samarjitsinh Gaekwad was crowned Maharaja After the death of his father in May 2012. He has inherited properties over Rs 20,000 crore. Samarjitsinh Gaekwad is also the owner of Laxmi Vilas Palace, world’s largest private residence. He also controls temples trust that operates 17 temples in Gujarat and in Banaras, Uttar Pradesh.

Samarjitsinh Gaekwad is married to Radhikaraje, who is from the royal family of Wankaner State.

Samarjitsinh Gaekwad represented Baroda in the Ranji Trophy and played six first-class matches as a top-order batsman. He has also served as the president of the Baroda Cricket Association.