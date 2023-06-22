Search icon
Meet highest paid cricketer of all time who had Rs 5.5 crore salary; it not MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar

The highest-paid cricketer of all time indeed belongs to the Indian team and earns a whopping Rs 5.5 crore salary per month, but it is not MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 07:18 PM IST

Cricket is deemed as the highest-paying sport in India because of its massive viewership and cult following, making Indian cricketers like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, and other legendary players ultra-wealthy through their sportsman skills.

Due to its massive popularity in India, it is not a surprise that Indian cricketers have the highest salary out of all the cricket teams globally, and the richest Indian cricketer also belongs to Team India, with a whopping per month salary of Rs 5.5 crore.

The highest-paid cricketer of all time is former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who has a whopping per month salary of USD 690,000, which roughly translates to over Rs 5.5 crore. He is also deemed the richest cricketer in the world, with a whopping net worth of Rs 1050 crore.

Virat Kohli picks up a hefty salary from the BCCI for the Test matches and ODIs, as well as the championship and tournament fees, which comes out to around Rs 1 crore. Apart from this, he also has endorsement deals and other sources of income to make his salary go up to Rs 5.5 crore per month.

According to GQ Australia, Virat Kohli's monthly income through all forms of cricket, including Test matches and IPL, was nearly Rs 6 crore. He also picked up bonus cheques for his stellar performances and other match-based bonuses.

The second highest-paid cricketer of all time is South African cricketer Dean Elgar, who has a monthly income of USD 440,000, which comes out to around Rs 3.60 crore. MS Dhoni, despite having a whopping net worth, doesn’t have a salary close to Virat Kohli since he has retired from all forms of cricket, apart from the IPL.

