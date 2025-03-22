Hassan Nawaz was born in Punjab province of Pakistan. A wicketkeeper-batter, Nawaz received his first international call-up for the ongoing series against New Zealand. In his first two appearances, the batter was bowled out for a duck, before scoring a sensational century in the third match.

Pakistan opener Hassan Nawaz saved his side from getting whitewashed and kept the series against New Zealand alive after blasting a record 44-ball century in the third T20 match.

Nawaz, who made his international debut with this series, has made history by registering the fastest T20 century by a Pakistani player. His unbeaten score of 105 included 7 sixes and 10 fours.

Who is this 22-year-old sensation?

International debut

Beginnings

Nawaz started playing the game with the Lucky Star Cricket Club in Pakistan's capital Islamabad before joining the Kashmir Premiere League -- a domestic T20 tournament -- where he played for the franchise Mirpur Royals.

He has also played for different franchise teams in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) -- Pakistan's equivalent of the Indian Premiere League (IPL).

'A matchwinner'

After the win over New Zealand, Nawaz said, "The way I got out in the first two matches, I was very disheartened, but the captain and Shadab supported me. They told me I am a matchwinner, and that helped me."

NZ vs Pak series

New Zealand currently dominates the five-match series 2-1. The fourth match of the series will be played in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.