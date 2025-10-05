Meet Harjas Singh, 20-year-old Indian-origin Australian batter who hit a record triple century with 35 sixes and 14 fours

His remarkable triple-century innings has put him on an elite list of New South Wales Premier first-grade cricketers, sharing the feat with legends including Phil Jaques and Victor Trumper.

Harjas Singh put on a show at Pattern Park, turning a regular grade match into something special. The Australian cricketer, with Indian roots, blasted 314 runs off just 141 balls. He hit a crazy 35 sixes, becoming the first player to score a triple century in a one-day grade match.

Each hit was powerful, and every boundary was like a statement. Singh really pushed what's possible in Australian grade cricket.

This amazing inning puts Singh third on the all-time list in New South Wales Premier first-grade history. He's behind Victor Trumper's 335 from 1903 and Phil Jaques’ 321 from 2007. Plus, it's now the highest limited-overs score in first-grade premier cricket in Australia.

The next highest score in the innings was only 37, which shows how dominant Singh's performance was.

Who is Harjas Singh?

Singh was born and raised in Sydney. His parents moved from Chandigarh, India, in 2000. He first gained attention at the 2024 U-19 World Cup final in South Africa. He scored the most runs with 55 against India, helping Australia win the championship.

Back in 2023, he also scored a century in a Test match against England U-19s in Northampton. This further proved he's a special talent.

Some of Singh’s old U-19 teammates have already moved up to state cricket. This includes captain Hugh Weibgen, who played his first-class game for Queensland on the same day Singh made his historic triple century.

Even with his great background, Singh didn't get a NSW rookie contract. This makes his innings even more impressive as a sign of his skill and determination.

Singh got to his century in just 74 balls by the 35th over. Then, he went wild, scoring 214 runs from the next 67 balls. His timing, strength, and guts were unmatched. When he hit the triple century with a six off left-arm spinner Tom Mullen, his loud roar showed how important the moment was.

With his 314-run game and 35 sixes, Harjas Singh is making a strong case to be moved up quickly in Australian cricket. From Pattern Park in Sydney to the world stage, Singh is here as a great hitter who can change any game and change what we think is possible in limited-overs cricket.

