Meet Hardik Pandya’s WC replacement, broke 24-year-old Indian record for most wickets in ODI

Muralikrishna Prasidh Krishna, a right-arm fast bowler has joined Team India in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, replacing Hardik Pandya.

Hardik Pandya's ankle injury from the match against Bangladesh has put him out of the Cricket World Cup, which is a major blow for Team India ahead of their encounter against South Africa. He has been replaced by Prasidh Krishna.

Muralikrishna Prasidh Krishna, a right-arm fast bowler has joined Team India in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Prasidh Krishna, born in 1996, Krishna plays for Karnataka in domestic cricket and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. He is a right-arm fast bowler who routinely throws the ball at above 145kmph. On March 23, 2021, during India's home series against England, he made his debut for the Indian cricket team in One Day Internationals. He took four wickets in the match, shattering the 24-year-old Indian record for most wickets on One Day International debut.

In the absence of all three of Karnataka's top pace bowlers during their 2015 tour of India, Prasidh made his first impression on the field by taking 5 for 49 in his first-class debut for Karnataka. He replaced the injured Shivam Mavi in the Mumbai Indians game on May 6, 2018, to make his IPL debut. He was bought by the Rajasthan Royals in February 2022 for ₹10 Cr at the Indian Premier League mega auction.

Prasidh was included in the Indian squad for the ODI series against the West Indies in February 2022. After taking 4 wickets for 12 runs in the second game, he was named man of the match. In the third game, he won the Man of the Series title with a three-fer.