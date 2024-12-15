Kamalini, at just 16 years old is considered one of the most promising talents in Indian cricket with her recent performances garnering national attention.

The Mumbai Indians made a significant move by signing the talented 16-year-old Tamil Nadu all-rounder, G Kamalini, for a remarkable Rs 1.6 crore during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 mini-auction in Bengaluru. Starting at a modest base price of Rs 10 lakh, Kamalini attracted intense bidding from both Delhi Capitals (DCW) and Mumbai Indians (MIW), with MI ultimately securing her services.

Kamalini, at just 16 years old, is considered one of the most promising talents in Indian cricket, with her recent performances garnering national attention. She was the second-highest run-scorer in the U-19 Women's T20 Trophy, accumulating 311 runs in eight matches and leading Tamil Nadu to victory in October. Known for her explosive batting, the left-hander hit 10 sixes during the tournament, showcasing her exceptional power-hitting ability.

In the U-19 tri-series final against South Africa, Kamalini played a crucial role by scoring 79 runs for India B. This impressive innings earned her a spot in the Indian squad for the inaugural U-19 Asia Cup 2024 in Malaysia, where she has already made a significant impact. Additionally, Kamalini's versatility as a left-handed batter, part-time spinner, and occasional wicketkeeper makes her a valuable asset for both the Mumbai Indians and the Indian U-19 team, where she is expected to feature in the upcoming U-19 World Cup in Malaysia.

The Mumbai Indians also made a smart acquisition by securing South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk for her base price of Rs 30 lakh. De Klerk, who was a standout performer for Royal Challengers Bangalore in WPL 2024, brings valuable international experience to the team led by Harmanpreet Kaur.

West Indies' powerful all-rounder Deandra Dottin and Mumbai's talented batter Simran Shaikh were among the top earners in the recent WPL 2025 player auction. The competition was intense between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz for Deandra, one of only three players with a reserve price of Rs 50 lakh. Ultimately, the Adani Sportsline-owned franchise secured her services for Rs 1.7 crore.

However, the standout news from the auctions was the lucrative deals for uncapped players like Simran. Gujarat Giants outbid Delhi Capitals to sign Simran for Rs 1.9 crore.

