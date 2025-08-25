Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Meet former South Africa skipper who revoked retirement to feature in upcoming ODI World Cup

The former South African skipper, who retired from international cricket in September 2021 has revoked her decision for the upcoming ODI World Cup. Know more about the cricketer below.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 06:10 PM IST

Meet former South Africa skipper who revoked retirement to feature in upcoming ODI World Cup
Dane van Niekerk shared a post on her Instagram handle to announce the news
    South African legend Dane van Niekerk surprised her fans and the cricketing world on Monday after she shared a post on her Instagram handle. The former Proteas skipper announced that she has revoked her retirement from international cricket to play in the upcoming ODI World Cup. Her name also featured in the training squad for the Women's ODI World Cup, which will be held in India, starting September 30. In her post, she also apologised to Cricket South Africa and the cricket family for the way she 'handled her retirement'. For those unversed, she last played an international game in September 2021 and missed the next year's ODI World Cup after sustaining an ankle injury. She officially announced her retirement from international cricket in March 2023.

    See her latest post:

    ''I'm thrilled to announce that I have decided to revoke my retirement from international cricket. The time away has reminded me just how much I have missed representing my country, and I am fully committed to giving everything to once again have that opportunity,'' she said in her statement.

    ''I sincerely apologise to Cricket South Africa and the cricket family for how I handled my retirement, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to hopefully one day express my skills again on the international stage. I know the standards of the team and the women's game continue to rise, and I am ready to work hard to meet them. I return with renewed energy, focus, and a deep sense of gratitude for this chance. Thank you to everyone who continues to support me on this journey,'' she added.

    In her career span, the 32-year-old cricketer has played one Test, 107 ODIs, and 86 T20Is international games and has one century and 29 half-centuries to her name. Across all formats, she has also taken over 200 wickets 

