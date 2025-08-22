Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Meet former Indian cricketer, who won Man of the Match in Sachin Tendulkar's last Test, likely to become BCCI selector, his name is...

On Friday, the BCCI invited applications for several posts in the selection committees, including for the senior men's team. Now, several reports are claiming about the selection of a former Indian cricketer who might join the Ajit Agarkar-led panel.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 05:33 PM IST

Meet former Indian cricketer, who won Man of the Match in Sachin Tendulkar's last Test, likely to become BCCI selector, his name is...
BCCI invited applications for two posts in the senior men's selection committee
BCCI on Friday invited applications for several posts in the selection committees of senior men's, junior men's, and women's teams. For the senior men's team, the name of a former Indian cricketer is doing the rounds now, who was also the Man of the Match in Sachin Tendulkar's last Test match. Yes, you read it right! He is none other than Pragyan Ojha, who was the MoM in Tendulkar's last Test in November 2013.

 

Will Pragyan Ojha become the selector from the South zone?

 

As per the media advisory from BCCI, two positions for the senior men's team are set to be vacant. S Sharath from the South zone, who has completed his term, is reportedly being replaced by Pragyan Ojha. Talking about the Central zone, things are still under wraps. On the other hand, Ajit Agarkar and Ajay Ratra will continue with their contracts from the West and the North zones, respectively.

 

Pragyan Ojha's career at a glance

 

In his career, Ojha has played 18 One Day Internationals, 24 Tests, and 6 Twenty20 Internationals, in which he has picked 21, 113, and 10 wickets respectively. For those unversed, he won the Man of the Match in the last Test match of Sachin Tendulkar's career, which also became Ojha's last game in the format.

 

Eligibility criteria for position in selection committee of senior men's team

 

The eligibility criteria for the role are that the person should have played a minimum of 7 Tests or 30 first-class matches. The person is also eligible if he or she has played 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches.

 

Another eligibility criterion for the role is that the candidate should have retired 5 years before taking up the role. The third and last criterion required is that the person should not have been a member of any Cricket Committee of the BCCI for a cumulative period of 5 years.

