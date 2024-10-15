The maharaja of the erstwhile princely state of Nawanagar, known as Jamnagar, in Gujarat, declared his nephew and former cricketer Ajay Jadeja as his heir to the throne on the auspicious day of Dussehra on Saturday.

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are not only celebrated for their extraordinary skills on the cricket field, but they also rank among the wealthiest athletes in India. However, there is one former Indian cricketer whose net worth has exceeded that of veteran cricketers like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja is in the spotlight after being appointed as the new heir to the Jamnagar throne, the seat of the princely state of Nawanagar. Reports suggest that following this inheritance, Jadeja's net worth has dramatically increased to Rs 1450 crore.

With this, the former Indian cricketer has now surpassed Virat Kohli, whose net worth is over Rs 1,000 crore.

He has also surpassed former Indian captain MS Dhoni, whose net worth is estimated to be approximately Rs 1,050 crore.

The 53-year-old cricketer, who played 196 ODIs and 15 test matches for India between 1992 and 2000, is a descendant of the Jamnagar royal family.

“The festival of Dussehra is believed to mark the day the Pandavas emerged victorious from exile. Today, on Dussehra, I am equally happy, as I have found a resolution to one of my dilemmas thanks to Ajay Jadeja, who has accepted to be my heir,” Maharaja Jamsaheb, as he is popularly called, declared in a statement.

“Ajay Jadeja taking up the responsibility of serving the people of Jamnagar is truly a boon for its people. I express my sincere gratitude to him,” he said.

Interestingly, Maharaja Shatrusalyasinhji was also a cricketer who captained Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy in 1966-67 and served as the head of the Saurashtra Cricket Association.

(With inputs from PTI)

