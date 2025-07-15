Meet former cricketer whose career 'ended' with Dravid-Ganguly's arrival, once called next Gavaskar, now earns in crores for...

He is one of the world's famous cricket commentators. He charges crores of rupees for commentary in one season of IPL.

Several former Indian cricketers took early retirement and chose other career options. Their career after retirement appeared to have ended, but they are now earning in crores. One such former player is Sanjay Manjrekar, who is now a popular cricket commentator. Manjrekar recently turned 60. He entered commentary after retiring from cricket. He is one of the world's famous cricket commentators. He charges crores of rupees for commentary in one season of IPL.

Sanjay Manjrekar's autobiography - Imperfect

Manjrekar was a big name in domestic cricket. He could not be as successful in international cricket as he was in domestic cricket. He wrote in his autobiography that his career ended early because of Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly.

He launched his autobiography 'Imperfect' in 2018. In this book, Manjrekar wrote that when he said goodbye to cricket, he was not in form at that time. He also stated that after watching the game of Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid, he understood that his time was over. He announced his retirement at the age of 32.

'I felt that my time is over now'

Sanjay Manjrekar had written in his book that when Team India went on the 1996 tour of England, people had a lot of expectations from Dravid at that time. Manjrekar said that Ganguly emerged in place of Dravid on that tour. Praising Dravid, Sanjay wrote that it seemed as if he was made for the Indian team. "When I saw him play and the way he batted, I felt that my time was over now." Manjrekar was a technically adept player. He scored a lot of runs abroad. Sachin Tendulkar had named Manjrekar Mr. Different. Due to his impressive batting, Manjrekar was compared to Sunil Gavaskar.

Sanjay Manjrekar's cricket career

Sanjay Manjrekar played 37 Tests and scored 2043 runs at an average of 37. During this, he scored 4 centuries and 7 half-centuries. 218 runs was the biggest innings of his Test career. He scored 1994 runs in 74 ODIs at an average of 33. He scored one century and 15 half-centuries. He has scored more than 10,000 runs in first-class cricket. He scored 10252 runs in 147 matches at an average of 55, which includes 31 centuries and 46 half-centuries.