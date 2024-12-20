This player did not bowl or bat during the match, making it the first time such an instance occurred in cricket.

Typically, the ‘Man of the Match’ award is given to a player for a match-winning performance with the bat or ball. However, there was one rare occasion when a player won the award solely for their exceptional fielding. This player did not bowl or bat during the match, making it the first time such an instance occurred in cricket.

Former West Indies cricketer Gus Logie won the Man of the Match award without batting or bowling in a Champions Trophy match against Pakistan in 1986.

During the match at Sharjah Stadium, he took three brilliant catches and two run-outs, earning him the top award of the match.

Logie dismissed Pakistan's openers and Ijaz Ahmed with exceptional catches. He then went on to run out Asif Mujtaba and, from square leg, made a direct hit on the stumps to send Javed Miandad back to the pavilion.

This was the first instance in international cricket history where a fielder received the Man of the Match award without having batted or bowled. West Indies successfully bowled out Pakistan for 143 and won the match by nine wickets.

Logie featured in 52 Test matches and 158 One Day Internationals, scoring three international centuries.

Moreover, he coached the West Indies to victory in the 2004 ICC Champions Trophy, marking the team's first major world cricket title since their 1979 Cricket World Cup win. Additionally, he was a member of the West Indian squad that finished as runners-up in the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

