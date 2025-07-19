Meet Farhan Ahmed, 17-year-old brother of England star who delivered a historic hat-trick in T20 Blast

17-year-old spinner Farhan Ahmed entered an exclusive group of bowlers who have achieved T20 hat-tricks on July 18, during a match-winning performance for Nottinghamshire in the Vitality T20 Blast 2025.

Last night, Farhan Ahmed, the 17-year-old Nottinghamshire off-spinner did something no one in his club's history ever has, delivering a breathtaking performance that has left the cricket world in awe. In a high-stakes Vitality Blast match against Lancashire Lightning, the young bowler didn't just contribute; he dominated. With a stunning display of skill and composure, he announced himself as a major new force in English cricket.

A Night of history at Trent Bridge

Under the Friday night lights, with his team's tournament hopes on the line, Ahmed was simply unplayable. He ended the evening with the scarcely believable figures of 5 wickets for 25 runs.

But the real story was written in the final three balls of his spell. One by one, he sent Lancashire’s Luke Wood, Tom Aspinwall, and Mitchell Stanley back to the pavilion, completing a sensational hat-trick—the first-ever in T20 cricket for Nottinghamshire. His efforts were the driving force behind skittling Lancashire for a paltry 126.

Forging his own legacy

It's impossible to talk about Farhan without mentioning his older brother, England's Rehan Ahmed. But if anyone thought the 17-year-old was living in a shadow, last night proved he is casting a massive one of his own. He showed a level of tactical awareness and cool-headedness that you'd expect from a seasoned veteran, not a teenager.

A pattern of excellence

And for those who have been paying attention, this wasn't a surprise. It was an explosion. This is the same teenager who played for England's U19s at 15. The same kid who, on his first-class debut last year, did the unthinkable: he broke a 159-year-old record held by the legendary W. G. Grace for the youngest player to take ten wickets in a match.

The win, unfortunately, wasn't enough to see the Outlaws through to the knockout stages on net run rate. But that will likely be a mere footnote to the real story of the night a 17-year-old didn't just win a match—he announced himself as the future.

