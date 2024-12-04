Kaul brought the curtain down on his career with six international appearances, three apiece in T20Is and ODIs between 2018 and 2019.

It is very common for Indian cricketers to transition into careers as coaches or commentators after their playing days are over, with prominent examples including Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, and Sanjay Manjrekar, who all played for the Indian national team and later took on commentary or coaching roles. However, it is rare for cricketers to pursue a traditional desk job.

Siddharth Kaul, a former India cricketer, belongs to the rare group of players who chose a desk job after retiring from cricket. The fast bowler, who announced his retirement on November 28, took to social media to reveal details of his new role. In a formal uniform, Kaul posted a photo from his new workplace, the State Bank of India in Chandigarh.

Kaul also played under Virat Kohli’s captaincy during his career. He was part of the 2008 U19 World Cup-winning team, where he led the bowling attack, and the team was captained by Kohli.

Kaul brought the curtain down on his career with six international appearances, three apiece in T20Is and ODIs between 2018 and 2019.

Kaul represented Punjab in the 2023-24 season and played a vital role in their maiden T20 title. He was Punjab's highest wicket-taker with 16 scalps in 10 games as Punjab lifted the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Recently, he was a part of Punjab's squad in the first half of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season and went wicketless across the two games.

In a career that spanned over 17 years, Kaul finishes with 297 first-class wickets in 88 matches, averaging 26.77. He also has 199 List A wickets to his name and 182 scalps in T20s at 22.04, with an economy rate of 7.67.

Kaul made his debut for India in 2018 during the tour of Ireland following his consistent performances in the Indian Premier League for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In 2017, he spearheaded the attack with 16 wickets in 10 games. In the following year, he emerged as SRH's joint-highest wicket-getter, with 21 wickets to his name.

Apart from SRH, Kaul also represented top franchises, including Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Kolkata Knight Riders, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

With inputs from ANI)