Meet Dilip Jajodia, check his Kohli, Rohit connection, owns company which is...

Image Source: Twitter

The acquisition of iconic British companies by Indian entrepreneurs has been a topic of much discussion in recent years. While the acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover by Tatas has been the most widely publicized, this trend is not new. Over the years, several Indian-origin entrepreneurs have built successful businesses in Britain, combining their passion for making money with their personal interests.

One such entrepreneur is Dilip Jajodia, who has made a name for himself in the world of British trade, industry, and commerce. Jajodia, who is now 79 years old, has successfully combined his love for cricket with his winning entrepreneurial formula that focuses on heritage, quality, and evolution.

Jajodia's journey began in the 1950s when he developed a passion for cricket while studying at the Bishop Cotton School in Bangalore. He came to England in 1962 to pursue his studies and went on to become a chartered insurance practitioner and pension fund manager. In 1987, he purchased the legendary Dukes company, which was established in 1760 in the Tonbridge area of Kent.

The Jajodia-owned business is best known for producing the Dukes cricket balls, which have been used in Ashes matches and other international games for centuries. Today, the company offers a full range of cricket equipment used by some of the world's most renowned players, including Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, and MS Dhoni.

Additionally, while the SG balls are used to play the red-ball format in India, the Dukes ball will be used for the WTC final.

Rohit Sharma is leading Team India in WTC final and Virat Kohli is expected to play an important role in the all-important match.

Hailing from a business family with roots in the Marwar region of Rajasthan, Jajodia had the privilege of a comfortable upbringing. He ventured to England to pursue his studies, where his father had established business connections. It is noteworthy that his father had once supplied uniforms to the British Indian Army.

Upon his arrival in London with a mere 5 pounds in his pocket, Jajodia was greeted by his family and friends. However, he soon embarked on a journey to establish himself independently. After spending his initial years in the insurance industry, he purchased a company called Morrant in 1973. Today, Morrant is a major manufacturer of cricket gear, including the ultra-light pads used by renowned cricketers.

Jajodia's innovative mind conceived the idea of customised wicket-keeping pads, which are preferred by Dhoni. These pads have the above-the-knee flap removed to facilitate ease of movement.

His two primary companies, Morrant and Dukes, hold a dominant position in the cricket equipment market. Additionally, they supply hockey and rugby gear. Jajodia's focus is on the Dukes cricket ball, and he personally prepares the polish and ensures its quality by selecting the best raw materials available.

READ| Shardul Thakur engages in hilarious banter with Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh over Instagram post