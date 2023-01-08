Meet Devisha, the wife of India star Suryakumar Yadav and know their love story

File photo

India middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav is currently the Number 1 batsman in the world. He was the top run scorer in T20 International in 2022. Suryakumar aka SKY has now started the new year 2023 with a bang. In the third T20 against Sri Lanka on Saturday (January 7), Suryakumar scored an excellent century and help Team India win the three-match T20I series 2-1.

Suryakumar scored an unbeaten 112 off 51 balls at a strike rate of 220. Riding on Surya’s blazing ton, India post a mammoth total of 228 runs for 5 wickets. In response, the Sri Lankan team managed to score just 137 runs and India won this match by 91 runs. Suryakumar was awarded the Man of the Match trophy for his brilliant show with the bat.

Suryakumar, who plays for Mumbai Indians in IPL, is married to Devisha Shetty and he has always credited Devisha for his successful career.

Suryakumar first met Devisha during a college programme and they soon fell in love. Suryakumar had once said in an interview that he prefers to spend time with his wife before the match and they do not talk about cricket before the match.

Who is Devisha Shetty?

Devisha Shetty was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra. From 2013 to 2015, Devisha worked as a volunteer for an NGO named ‘The Lighthouse Project’. Devisha is a trained dancer and is also a dance coach. Her hobbies include baking and cooking.

When did Suryakumar and Devisha get married?

Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha tied the knot on 29 May, 2016.

Both Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha love to travel and are animal lovers.