GT vs PBKS IPL 2025: Priyansh played his first IPL match for Punjab Kings against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The incredibly talented batsman from Delhi, Priyansh Arya, made quite an impression during his IPL debut for the Punjab Kings against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Priyansh's journey to the spotlight kicked off at the IPL Mega Auction 2025, which took place at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah last November. Starting with base price of Rs 30 lakh his value skyrocketed and the Punjab Kings ended up securing him for a whopping Rs 3.8 crore. This deal came after fierce competition from other franchises like the Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

As a left-handed batsman, Arya's remarkable skills shone through during the Delhi Premier League in September 2024, where he dominated the batting charts with over 600 runs in just 10 matches. Even though he has only played 11 T20 matches in his career so far, Arya has already made a notable impact.

In a thrilling match against the North Delhi Strikers during the Delhi Premier League 2024, while playing for the South Delhi Superstarz, Arya achieved an incredible milestone by hitting six sixes in a single over. This phenomenal performance helped his team set a record score of 308/5 in just 20 overs.

Hailing from Ashok Vihar in New Delhi, Priyansh Arya has been lucky to have the unwavering support of his parents, both of whom are teachers. They not only encouraged his love for cricket but also stressed the importance of doing well in his studies.

“He was seven when he said, he wants to play cricket. I was fine with that but since I am a school teacher and my wife (Radha Bala Arya) is also a school teacher, we made sure that he gets good education,” Priyansh’s father, Pawan Arya, told the Indian Express.

In the 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), Arya really made a name for himself as Delhi's top run-scorer, racking up 222 runs over seven innings with an impressive average of 31.71 and a strike rate of 166.91. Although he was on the radar for the IPL 2024 auction, he sadly didn’t receive any bids at that time.

