CRICKET

Meet Deepti Sharma, India's all-round powerhouse now valued at Rs 3.20 crore as WPL's second most expensive Indian

Deepti Sharma, India’s dynamic all-rounder, made headlines at the 2026 Women's Premier League auction by securing a massive Rs 3.20 crore deal, becoming the second most expensive Indian player in the league’s history after her consistent World Cup heroics and rising impact.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 04:27 PM IST

Meet Deepti Sharma, India's all-round powerhouse now valued at Rs 3.20 crore as WPL's second most expensive Indian
The gavel hit, and suddenly the room exploded. Deepti Sharma, India’s go-to all-rounder, was back with UP Warriorz, and not for pocket change—they held onto her for a jaw-dropping Rs 3.20 crore at the WPL 2026 Mega Auction. That number? It makes her the second most expensive Indian player in Women’s Premier League history. If anyone doubted her growing clout in world cricket, this just put it in bold.

Honestly, Deepti’s auction was pure drama. UP Warriorz had let her go before the auction, but you could tell they weren’t ready to move on. When Delhi Capitals jumped in, the bidding shot up from her Rs 50 lakh base price to crazy heights. In the end, UP Warriorz pulled out their Right to Match card, matched the Rs 3.20 crore bid, and got their star back.

This isn’t just a fat paycheck—it’s a reward for a player who’s delivered, again and again, especially when the pressure’s on. Remember India’s 2025 World Cup win? Deepti took home Player of the Tournament and made history—she was the first woman ever in ODI World Cups to rack up 200-plus runs and 20 wickets in a single edition. She’s that rare player who can change a game with either the bat or the ball.

For the Warriorz, keeping Deepti isn’t just smart. It’s the kind of move you build a team around. Her off-spin tricks, those sneaky variations, her knack for key runs late in the game—she’s 28, but already brings so much experience and calm. She’s led the team before, and she was their top run-scorer in a previous WPL season. Leadership, talent, and nerves of steel.

The WPL’s moving into a whole new era, and that Rs 3.20 crore price tag says it all—teams see Deepti as the backbone of a championship squad. She’s not just a star on the field anymore. She’s one of the league’s most valuable, bankable names.

