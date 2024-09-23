Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Selena Gomez says it's not 'shameful' as she opens up about her infertility, bipolar disorder: 'I don't...'

'When I said this is not era of war...': PM Modi on global conflicts

Meet man, who cleared JEE twice but left IIT, cracked UPSC exam with AIR 38, resigned as IAS officer to become…

Meet Mohammed Rafiq Khan, a carpenter from Bhopal who won India’s 1st Chess Olympiad medal

Meet cricketer who played for India with Tendulkar, Ganguly, built multi-crore business, married to Bollywood star's....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Selena Gomez says it's not 'shameful' as she opens up about her infertility, bipolar disorder: 'I don't...'

Selena Gomez says it's not 'shameful' as she opens up about her infertility, bipolar disorder: 'I don't...'

'When I said this is not era of war...': PM Modi on global conflicts

'When I said this is not era of war...': PM Modi on global conflicts

Meet man, who cleared JEE twice but left IIT, cracked UPSC exam with AIR 38, resigned as IAS officer to become…

Meet man, who cleared JEE twice but left IIT, cracked UPSC exam with AIR 38, resigned as IAS officer to become…

7 striking images of galaxy clusters captured by NASA

7 striking images of galaxy clusters captured by NASA

5 animals that sleep the least 

5 animals that sleep the least 

7 homemade juices for weight loss

7 homemade juices for weight loss

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan says 'ab hoga time ka taandav', reveals grand premiere date

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan says 'ab hoga time ka taandav', reveals grand premiere date

Vir Das invites budding designers to create his outfit as International Emmy Awards host: 'Not going to wear a...'

Vir Das invites budding designers to create his outfit as International Emmy Awards host: 'Not going to wear a...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Meet cricketer who played for India with Tendulkar, Ganguly, built multi-crore business, married to Bollywood star's....

Paranjpe, who once shared the field with cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, has since transitioned into a successful businessman.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 05:56 AM IST

Meet cricketer who played for India with Tendulkar, Ganguly, built multi-crore business, married to Bollywood star's....
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Those who grew up watching cricket in the 90s will surely recall the name Jatin Paranjpe. Although his cricket career was brief, Paranjpe's memorable innings of 23 runs against Pakistan in the Sahara Cup in Toronto, Canada, catapulted him to fame. Unfortunately, a subsequent ankle injury during a game forced him to return home, limiting his international cricketing career to just a few matches. Despite this setback, Paranjpe, who once shared the field with cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, has since transitioned into a successful businessman.

Following his departure from international cricket due to the ankle injury, Jatin Paranjpe embarked on an entrepreneurial journey with SportsOne India. His career took a significant turn when Nike recognized his potential and sent him to Europe for further development.

In 2017, Paranjpe founded Khelomore, a multi-crore business based in Mumbai. This startup boasts investors such as Dream 11 and Ashwin Damera. Khelomore offers online booking services for sports coaches and academies, as well as the organization of tournaments. The platform caters to individuals of all ages and backgrounds, including children, youth, students, and professionals, across major cities in India.

On a personal note, Jatin Paranjpe is married to Gandhali Bendre, sister of Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre. Gandhali actively supports her husband in his business endeavors, working as a sports coach and academy aggregator. Additionally, Paranjpe's father, Vasoo Paranjape, a former Ranji Trophy player in the 1960s and a respected coach at the National Cricket Academy, has undoubtedly influenced his son's passion for cricket and business.

Born in 1972, Jatin Paranjpe rose through the ranks of Indian cricket alongside the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. In a remarkable feat, he outshone Tendulkar to claim the prestigious Bombay Cricket Association's Junior Cricketer of the Year award for the 1986-87 season.

Jatin's illustrious career in the Ranji Trophy commenced in the 1991-92 season, showcasing his exceptional talent and dedication to the sport. His hard work and perseverance paid off when he made his debut for the Indian national team in 1998, representing his country with pride and skill.

In addition to his achievements on the field, Jatin has also served as a selector for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), bringing his wealth of experience and knowledge to the forefront of talent identification and team selection. 

Also read| Meet cricketer-turned-entrepreneur who built Rs 100 crore company backed by Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Jennifer Lopez

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Inside pics of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Dubai villa gifted by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, worth Rs…

Inside pics of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Dubai villa gifted by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, worth Rs…

This is the most haunted island in world, it is in...

This is the most haunted island in world, it is in...

Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for THESE areas as moderate showers likely in Mumbai, check forecast

Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for THESE areas as moderate showers likely in Mumbai, check forecast

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram OTT release: When, where to watch Nani, SJ Suryah-starrer action thriller

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram OTT release: When, where to watch Nani, SJ Suryah-starrer action thriller

Meet Punjabi singer set to feature in FC 25 video game, not Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah, Honey Singh, B Praak, AP Dhillon

Meet Punjabi singer set to feature in FC 25 video game, not Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah, Honey Singh, B Praak, AP Dhillon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

Most luxurious train rides in the world

Most luxurious train rides in the world

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement