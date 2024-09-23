Twitter
Cricket

Meet cricketer who played for India with Tendulkar, Ganguly, built multi-crore business, married Bollywood star...

Paranjpe, who once shared the field with cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, has since transitioned into a successful businessman.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 07:08 AM IST

Meet cricketer who played for India with Tendulkar, Ganguly, built multi-crore business, married Bollywood star...
File Photo
Those who grew up watching cricket in the 90s will surely recall the name Jatin Paranjpe. Although his cricket career was brief, Paranjpe's memorable innings of 23 runs against Pakistan in the Sahara Cup in Toronto, Canada, catapulted him to fame. Unfortunately, a subsequent ankle injury during a game forced him to return home, limiting his international cricketing career to just a few matches. Despite this setback, Paranjpe, who once shared the field with cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, has since transitioned into a successful businessman.

Following his departure from international cricket due to the ankle injury, Jatin Paranjpe embarked on an entrepreneurial journey with SportsOne India. His career took a significant turn when Nike recognized his potential and sent him to Europe for further development.

In 2017, Paranjpe founded Khelomore, a multi-crore business based in Mumbai. This startup boasts investors such as Dream 11 and Ashwin Damera. Khelomore offers online booking services for sports coaches and academies, as well as the organization of tournaments. The platform caters to individuals of all ages and backgrounds, including children, youth, students, and professionals, across major cities in India.

On a personal note, Jatin Paranjpe is married to Gandhali Bendre, sister of Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre. Gandhali actively supports her husband in his business endeavors, working as a sports coach and academy aggregator. Additionally, Paranjpe's father, Vasoo Paranjape, a former Ranji Trophy player in the 1960s and a respected coach at the National Cricket Academy, has undoubtedly influenced his son's passion for cricket and business.

Born in 1972, Jatin Paranjpe rose through the ranks of Indian cricket alongside the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. In a remarkable feat, he outshone Tendulkar to claim the prestigious Bombay Cricket Association's Junior Cricketer of the Year award for the 1986-87 season.

Jatin's illustrious career in the Ranji Trophy commenced in the 1991-92 season, showcasing his exceptional talent and dedication to the sport. His hard work and perseverance paid off when he made his debut for the Indian national team in 1998, representing his country with pride and skill.

In addition to his achievements on the field, Jatin has also served as a selector for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), bringing his wealth of experience and knowledge to the forefront of talent identification and team selection. 

Also read| Meet cricketer-turned-entrepreneur who built Rs 100 crore company backed by Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Jennifer Lopez

 

