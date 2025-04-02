This former cricketer played for Team India alongside Sachin Tendulkar but had to quit the sport due to injury. Later, he ventured into acting and made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Dutt. Find out who he is.

Many cricketers, who have represented Team India, often find it difficult to stay in the game for long. They either get replaced with a better player or suffer a career-ending injury. One such cricketer, who quit the sport due to an injury and pursued acting as his career, is Salil Ankola. He once represented Team India and even played alongside Sachin Tendulkar, who had to hang up his cricketing boots due to a tumour in his left calf, forcing him to retire early.

Who is Salil Ankola?

Salil began his cricketing career playing for the domestic team of Maharashtra. He made his Test debut in 1989 against Pakistan on November 15, a historic match which also marked the Test debut of Sachin Tendulkar and Waqar Younis. In the game, Salil picked up one wicket in both innings. Later that year, he also made his ODI debut. Salil was even a part of Team India in the 1996 ODI World Cup.

However, things went all South for him in his career in 1997 when he had a tumour in his left calf, forcing him to retire at the age of 29. After his retirement from cricket, he pursued an acting career and made his Bollywood debut in 2000 with Kurukshetra, starring Sanjay Dutt in the lead role. In the film, he played the role of a sub-inspector named Avinash.

Apart from this, he played side roles in several other Hindi films, including The Power, Chura Liya Hai Tumne, and Pitaah, among others. Not only in films, he had featured in several television shows as well including Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Vikraal Aur Gabraal, CID, Pyaar Ka Bandhan and many more.

Salil's one addiction ruined his career and personal life

In 2008, several reports claimed that Salil Ankola had been suffering from depression and was even severely addicted to alcohol. Due to this, his wife Parineeta decided to settle with her parents in Pune. The couple finally got divorced in 2011. Two years later, Parineeta's body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her room at her residence in Pune. Later, Salil got married to Riya Banerjee.

Recovery

Despite everything going down South in his life, Salil made a remarkable recovery and returned to television in 2013 with a show titled Savitri. A couple of years later, he acted in another popular show named Karmfal Data Shani.