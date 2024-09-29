Meet cricketer, who once played for Pakistan, lost all his wealth, made ends meet by driving taxi, now works as...

Former Pakistani off-spinner cricketer Arshad Khan, who made his international debut in 1997 against West Indies, has chosen to lead a more private life since retiring from cricket. Arshad Khan, now 50, represented Pakistan in 58 ODIs and nine Tests.

One of Arshad's most memorable performances was during the Asian Test Championship final in Dhaka, where he took 5-38 to help Pakistan secure a victory over Sri Lanka.

Unfortunately, Arshad's career took a turn when he decided to join the rebel Indian Cricket League (ICL), leading to his exclusion from Pakistan's national squad. The ICL, which did not have the backing of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC), ultimately brought an end to Arshad's international career.

Following his retirement, Arshad reportedly relocated to Sydney in 2015 and pursued a career as a cab driver.

Few years ago, a social media user shared a post recounting a chance encounter with Arshad Khan, shedding light on the former cricketer's current endeavors.

“He was the driver of our cab and we started chatting, he told me that he is from Pakistan and lives in Sydney. Also that he has been to Hyderabad many times when he was playing for Lahore Badshahs something in ICL. After which I asked him his full name and then I was shocked to see his face which I could partially recognise. I shook has his hand and left. (sic),” said the social media user.

Arshad Khan experienced a defining moment during the 2005 India tour, where he showcased his talent on the cricket field. Throughout his career, he achieved the remarkable feat of dismissing cricket legends such as Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. Notably, Arshad played his final Test and ODI matches against India in Bangalore and Rawalpindi, respectively.

In recent developments, it has been reported that Arshad has returned to Pakistan's cricket scene, this time as a coach. He has taken on the role of spin bowling coach for the Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team, bringing his wealth of experience and expertise to guide and mentor the next generation of cricketers.

