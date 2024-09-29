Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Sri Lanka's 2-0 sweep against New Zealand

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...

Ratan Tata's BIG move as Tata Sons set to buy 13% in...

Meet cricketer, who once played for Pakistan, lost all his wealth, made ends meet by driving taxi, now works as...

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3: Play called off due to poor drainage at Green Park stadium

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Sri Lanka's 2-0 sweep against New Zealand

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Sri Lanka's 2-0 sweep against New Zealand

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...

10 places to visit in Himachal Pradesh

10 places to visit in Himachal Pradesh

10 best places to visit in Karnataka

10 best places to visit in Karnataka

This chutney will help you get rid of uric acid deposited in the joints

This chutney will help you get rid of uric acid deposited in the joints

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan bows down to his mentor Hema Malini at IIFA Awards 2024, video goes viral

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan bows down to his mentor Hema Malini at IIFA Awards 2024, video goes viral

When Karan Johar shared Jaya Bachchan once blasted a director for their film: 'No matter what anyone says...'

When Karan Johar shared Jaya Bachchan once blasted a director for their film: 'No matter what anyone says...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Meet cricketer, who once played for Pakistan, lost all his wealth, made ends meet by driving taxi, now works as...

Arshad's career took a turn when he decided to join the rebel Indian Cricket League (ICL), leading to his exclusion from Pakistan's national squad.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 06:27 PM IST

Meet cricketer, who once played for Pakistan, lost all his wealth, made ends meet by driving taxi, now works as...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Former Pakistani off-spinner cricketer Arshad Khan, who made his international debut in 1997 against West Indies, has chosen to lead a more private life since retiring from cricket. Arshad Khan, now 50, represented Pakistan in 58 ODIs and nine Tests.

One of Arshad's most memorable performances was during the Asian Test Championship final in Dhaka, where he took 5-38 to help Pakistan secure a victory over Sri Lanka.

Unfortunately, Arshad's career took a turn when he decided to join the rebel Indian Cricket League (ICL), leading to his exclusion from Pakistan's national squad. The ICL, which did not have the backing of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC), ultimately brought an end to Arshad's international career.

Following his retirement, Arshad reportedly relocated to Sydney in 2015 and pursued a career as a cab driver.

Few years ago, a social media user shared a post recounting a chance encounter with Arshad Khan, shedding light on the former cricketer's current endeavors.

“He was the driver of our cab and we started chatting, he told me that he is from Pakistan and lives in Sydney. Also that he has been to Hyderabad many times when he was playing for Lahore Badshahs something in ICL. After which I asked him his full name and then I was shocked to see his face which I could partially recognise. I shook has his hand and left. (sic),” said the social media user.

Arshad Khan experienced a defining moment during the 2005 India tour, where he showcased his talent on the cricket field. Throughout his career, he achieved the remarkable feat of dismissing cricket legends such as Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. Notably, Arshad played his final Test and ODI matches against India in Bangalore and Rawalpindi, respectively.

In recent developments, it has been reported that Arshad has returned to Pakistan's cricket scene, this time as a coach. He has taken on the role of spin bowling coach for the Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team, bringing his wealth of experience and expertise to guide and mentor the next generation of cricketers.

Also read| Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan national selector due to....

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Aishwarya Rai's bizarre reaction to a question about Aaradhya Bachchan on IIFA Green Carpet, watch viral video

Aishwarya Rai's bizarre reaction to a question about Aaradhya Bachchan on IIFA Green Carpet, watch viral video

Watch: Karisma Kapoor recreates ‘Sona Kitna Sona’ song with Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha's reaction goes viral

Watch: Karisma Kapoor recreates ‘Sona Kitna Sona’ song with Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha's reaction goes viral

LoP Rahul Gandhi gets parliamentary defence committee, Kangana Ranaut gets IT

LoP Rahul Gandhi gets parliamentary defence committee, Kangana Ranaut gets IT

Anil Ambani's stunning comeback, his company returns Rs 85000000 before time

Anil Ambani's stunning comeback, his company returns Rs 85000000 before time

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs....; check how to grab new offer

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs....; check how to grab new offer

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement