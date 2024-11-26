The Indian cricketing fraternity is full of unbelievable stories where individuals rose up against all odds. We are telling you one such story.

In the last couple of decades, India has developed a cricket culture better than most of the other cricket-playing nations. Now, good players are emerging from all corners of the country with Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai being the center spots. These cities are producing exceptional talents who battled all odds to make a mark on the game globally.

One such player is Murali Vijay, the ace Tamil Nadu batsman who has been nicknamed ‘Monk’ for his calmness and focus. However, he was not always like this. He became a tough cricketer after years of hardship and struggles. Life hasn’t been easy for him.

He always wanted to play cricket at the highest level, and for that he had to rebel against his father and family at the age of 17. He left home and started working at a snooker parlour and kept practicing.

He later resumed his studies and joined the Vivekananda College in Chennai, which has a good sporting culture. However, when he wasn’t selected for the Tamil Nadu team at the age of 21, he believed it happened due to his long hair. In an interview with the Indian Express, Murali Vijay said, “That's what my sources told me and I was shocked. It's a weird feeling: I didn't understand. What's hair got to do with cricket? What does it really say? How can you judge my attitude on that?”

However, nothing could stop him from performing him at the highest level as he went on to become one of the most exciting cricketers to look forward to. His batting against Australia in the 2014 series was a hallmark of class. He also performed well in the IPL. He retired from international cricket in January, 2023.

