Meet cricketer-turned-entrepreneur who built Rs 100 crore company backed by Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Jennifer Lopez

Cricketers are renowned for their skills on the field, but for Sarvesh Shashi, the game was merely a stepping stone.

Cricketers are renowned for their skills on the field, but for Sarvesh Shashi, the game was merely a stepping stone. This Tamil Nadu cricketer made the bold decision to depart from the cricket pitch early on in order to pursue his true passion: yoga. Little did he realize that this choice would ultimately lead him to establish a thriving business empire valued at over Rs 100 crore.

Sarvesh embarked on a new venture and founded Sarva, a wellness company centered around the ancient practice of yoga. Originally known as Zorba, Sarva sought to bring the benefits of yoga to people's lives in a contemporary and accessible manner. With just three studios in Chennai, Sarvesh laid the groundwork for what would evolve into a nationwide sensation.

What distinguishes Sarva is not only its innovative approach to wellness, but also its impressive roster of supporters. Renowned figures from the entertainment industry, such as Malaika Arora, Mira and Shahid Kapoor, Jennifer Lopez, and others, recognized the potential in Sarva and opted to invest in its vision. Their endorsement not only provided financial backing, but also drew attention to Sarva's mission of promoting holistic well-being.

Fueled by Sarvesh's unwavering passion and bolstered by celebrity endorsements, Sarva underwent rapid expansion. What began as three studios in Chennai has now grown to encompass over 90 studios spanning 32 cities. This widespread presence is a testament to the efficacy of Sarva's approach and its ability to resonate with individuals from all walks of life.

In today's digital era, Sarva recognizes the importance of staying ahead of the curve. Hence, the company launched its own application, offering virtual yoga sessions to users worldwide. This digital expansion not only caters to the needs of modern-day yoga enthusiasts, but also solidifies Sarva's position as a trailblazer in the wellness industry.

Leading the way at Sarva is Sarvesh Shashi, a visionary entrepreneur driven by a profound love for yoga. Despite his initial aspirations in cricket, Sarvesh chose to follow his heart and carve a path that has revolutionized the wellness industry in India. Today, he stands as a beacon of inspiration, showcasing the remarkable results that unwavering dedication, relentless determination, and unwavering belief in one's dreams can yield.

In addition to establishing a thriving business, Sarvesh is committed to spreading the life-changing benefits of yoga to others. His clientele includes some of Bollywood's most prominent figures, such as Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shriya Saran, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Through his mentorship, Sarvesh continues to motivate and empower individuals to embrace healthier and more enriching lifestyles.

Sarvesh Shashi's journey from aspiring cricketer to successful entrepreneur exemplifies the transformative influence of pursuing one's passion. With Sarva, he has not only built a prosperous enterprise but also ignited a movement towards comprehensive well-being that is making a lasting impact on society.

Also read| IND vs BAN: BCCI announces India's squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh