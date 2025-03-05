During the Champions Trophy final at Lord's back in June 2017, Fakhar Zaman smashed 114 in 106 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes, guiding Pakistan to a massive 338/4, which India could not chase down and lost by 180 runs.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Pakistan's squad for the upcoming white ball series against New Zealand. Pakistan will play a five-match T20I series followed by a three-match ODI series against the Blackcaps, which is scheduled to start from March 16. This will be Pakistan's first international assignment after their poor performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Opening batter Fakhar Zaman missed the spot from both the T20I and ODI squads.

Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy after sustaining an injury during the clash against New Zealand.

Fakhar Zaman's early life

Born on April 10, 1990, in Katlang, Mardan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fakhar hails from a modest Pashtun family. He was the youngest among five brothers and two sisters, and his father worked as a farmer. One of his elder brothers is a teacher at Government High School Katlang.

Fakhar's early life was marked by a passion for cricket, which often led to concerns from his father. "My father wanted me to focus on my studies, but I was addicted to cricket," Fakhar revealed in an interview. Despite this, his father's influence led him to join the Pakistan Navy as a sailor in 2007, after completing his schooling and training at the Pakistan Navy School, Bahadur.

However, cricket remained Fakhar's true calling. He continued to play the game, eventually rising through the ranks to become one of Pakistan's most feared openers.

Fakhar Zaman's iconic knock during 2017 Champions Trophy final match

Zaman rose to fame after a success with his century in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, where in the final, he was the 'Man Of the Match' (MOM) with his innings of 114 runs off 106 balls against India.

During the Champions Trophy final at Lord's back in June 2017, Fakhar Zaman smashed 114 in 106 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes, guiding Pakistan to a massive 338/4, which India could not chase down and lost by 180 runs.

On the eve of the Final, Fakhar confided to the then-Pakistan Men's head coach Mickey Arthur that he was not feeling a hundred per cent ahead of the big day.

"I was not well the day before the game," Fakhar shared as quoted by ICC. "I even talked to Mickey and said I would not be able to play the game," he added.

However, Arthur eventually had his way and convinced the swashbuckling opener to play the final, even if it meant that he got out on the first ball.

Fastest player to score 1000 ODI runs

Fakhar Zaman achieved two remarkable milestones in July 2018, becoming the first Pakistani batsman to score a double century in an ODI and then the fastest to reach 1,000 ODI runs. His impressive performance earned him a central contract from the Pakistan Cricket Board for the 2018-19 season, a distinction shared by only 32 other players.

Today, Fakhar Zaman is a household name, known for his aggressive batting style and record-breaking achievements. But his journey to the top is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and perseverance. As he continues to make waves in the cricketing world, Fakhar remains an inspiration to millions, proving that with passion and determination, anything is possible.

Fakhar Zaman rulled out from Pakistan's T20 and ODI

Opening batter Fakhar Zaman missed the spot from both the T20I and ODI squads.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's five-match T20I series against New Zealand will be held from March 16 to 26. The T20I series will be followed by three ODIs, beginning from March 29.